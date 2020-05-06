Twitter Employee Is Fatally Shot Moments After Posting Poignant Message on Social Media

Courtney Brousseau, 22, died Monday evening, three days after he was hit by gunfire in San Francisco’s Mission District

A Twitter employee was fatally shot moments after he posted on social media.

Courtney Brousseau, 22, died Monday evening, three days after he was hit by gunfire in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The associate project manager for Twitter and former intern for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was walking home from a local park around 8:22 p.m. Friday when the shooting occurred.

"I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay," he wrote on Twitter minutes before the shooting.

According to KTVU, the shooters got out of their vehicle before opening fire and driving away. A 17-year-old boy was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

Brousseau’s friend Chris Arvin told the San Francisco Chronicle that Brousseau had plans that Friday night to take part in a weekly video call and game night with friends.

Brousseau was an avid transit activist who founded a group called Gay for Transit with a goal of improving public transportation, CBS SF reports.

"We at BART will forever miss you, Courtney,” San Francisco’s rapid transit public transportation system shared in a tweet. “Courtney asked us tough questions and demanded accountability while being our biggest supporter. We will never forget the joy you expressed when you finally boarded a Fleet of the Future train. Rest In Peace."

On March 13, Brousseau tweeted that he'd bought some LEGO as a mental health boost, and offered to match donations up to $400 to help those struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I spent a lot of $ on LEGO last night for my own mental health," Brousseau wrote. "Now I want to help other folks who might be struggling due to COVID-19. If you know someone who needs help, an organization that is helping, or a donation you want me to match, reply w/ info. I'll donate up to $400."

According to his Twitter feed, Brousseau donated to numerous charities, including an organization that helps feed the homeless.

Brousseau’s friend Alexander Wilfert told CBS SF that Brousseau always wanted to make a difference before his life was cut short.

“You know, this is a senseless tragedy,” Wilfert said. “One of the most inspiring things about him was he was someone that you knew was going to go out there and make a difference in whatever community he was part of. So it’s obviously heartbreaking, but it was something I try to remember whenever I think of him.”