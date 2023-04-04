Twin R.I. Sisters Allegedly Killed Their Dad with Garden Shears During an Argument About Cats

A pair of twin sisters are accused of murdering their father, who was found slain in their Rhode Island home.

On Jan. 30, 38-year-old Danielle Pamula said she woke from a nap to find her father, 70-year-old Joseph Pamula, and her twin sister, Jennifer Pamula, lying on the floor of their Woonsocket, R.I., home, WPRI-12 reports, citing court documents.

Danielle said that before her nap, Jennifer and Joseph were arguing about "selling the house and getting rid of 12 cats," according to WPRI-12.

Joseph had garden shears sticking out of his neck and Jennifer was unresponsive with pills near her body. When authorities arrived at the scene, Jennifer allegedly said, "I had to do it," according to the outlet, citing court documents, and after being transported to the hospital, she was then charged with first-degree domestic murder.

After her sister's arrest, Danielle eventually also admitted to being involved in their father's killing, authorities said, WPRI-12 reports.

"Ultimately when confronted about matching injuries on her hand as well her as her twin sisters' hand — they both had injuries in this incident — [Danielle] admitted to police they had both taken part in the killing of her father," Jessica Villella, Special Assistant Attorney General said, WJAR-10 reports.

Danielle was arraigned on Friday on one count of murder. In addition to the injury from the garden shears, Joseph also suffered blunt force trauma, according to WPRI-12. Woonsocket authorities confirmed they had responded to the Pamula household in the past for minor incidents.

"There were several minor incidents between them … disagreements over family issues," Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI-12. "But none of those issues rose to the level where anyone was assaulted or was violent."

According to online jail records, Danielle and Jennifer are both being held without bail. It is unclear if they have entered pleas or retained attorneys.