Hours Before She Was Stabbed to Death, Twin Was Pictured on Facebook With Suspect Sister

It had been a carefree summer outing among family and friends.

At 3:43 a.m. early Saturday, Anna Ramirez posted a photo to her Facebook page, which featured an image of herself along with her identical twin sister Amanda and two friends. The caption read: “You know the vibe.”

But less than two hours later, Camden County police responded to a call about a woman stabbed outside of her apartment complex.

When officers arrived at 5:39 a.m., they discovered Anna Ramirez, 27, on the ground with blood on the left side of her chest. She was transported to the local hospital and pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

Meanwhile, officers spoke with her twin sister Amanda, who was at the scene, according to a probable cause statement released from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

“[T]here appeared to be several bloody footprints leading from the victim’s body to the doorstep of Centennial Village (apartments),” the report stated. “Officers observed that Amanda Ramirez appeared to have blood on her clothing.”

As officers interviewed Amanda, she told three separate versions of the evening’s events, the report alleges.

Initially, she allegedly told officials she picked up her sister Anna, who appeared disheveled. She drove her sister home and when they arrived, Anna was bleeding and collapsed.

Later, Amanda allegedly told officers they were visiting their cousin together. After an evening of “hanging out and drinking,” Anna took a taxi home, and when Amanda arrived 45 minutes later and told police her sister looked ill before collapsing to the ground, she allegedly said.

Finally, an alleged third account held that Amanda and her sister returned home together after visiting their cousin, and that Anna “initiated a physical altercation with her by striking her in the face.”

Officers allege that Amanda told them her sister went into the house, got a knife and approached her.

“Amanda Ramirez stated she struggled with her sister for control of the knife,” the report stated, “and she ultimately stabbed her sister in the chest.”

Amanda Ramirez was charged with aggravated manslaughter, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said in a press release.

She was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is currently awaiting a pretrial detention hearing where authorities will determine if she will be eligible to post bond, prosecutors said.

Attorney information for her was not immediately available.

To help with funeral costs, a GoFundMe page was created for the mother of three who was a certified nursing assistant.

“Anna leaves behind 3 beautiful daughters, a broken hearted mother, and a family that adored her,” the fundraising page states. “Her humble demeanor, kindness and willingness to give with a pure heart allowed her true beauty to shine through.”