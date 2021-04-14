Twin Brothers Suspected in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Released from House Arrest, Must Wear GPS Tethers

Michael and William Null were arrested in October after their alleged involvement in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Two twin brothers accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will continue to be monitored on GPS tethers after a judge lifted their curfew and house arrest restrictions, according to officials.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that Michael and William Null, both 38, "will remain tethered as part of the conditions of bond."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"These men were allegedly part of a complex plot to kidnap and harm the governor," Nessel said in a statement. "The severity of these crimes and the disregard the defendants display for our institutions of government, warrant close monitoring by the courts."

Both men are each facing charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. The Null brothers have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, according to ABC News.

Gretchen Whitmer Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

If convicted as charged, they could serve more than 20 years in prison.

The Null brothers were two among more than a dozen people arrested on either federal or state terrorism charges in October for their alleged involvement in a scheme to overthrow the government and kidnap Whitmer, 49, at her vacation home in the Western District of Michigan.

According to Michigan's Department of Attorney General, the Null brothers — along with four other individuals who were arrested and charged — are associated with a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Following their arrest, Whitmer addressed the alleged plot in a press conference, saying, "When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard. But I'll be honest, I never could've imagined anything like this."

In her statement, the governor added that "hatred, bigotry, and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan. And if you break the law, or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone – we will find you, we will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice."