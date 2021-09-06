The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina on September 1

Twin Boys Left in an SUV for 9 Hours Died of Heatstroke, Coroner Says

The two infants found dead inside a vehicle parked at a South Carolina daycare facility have been identified -- and the coroner says they died of heatstroke.

Brayden and Bryson McDaniel, both 20 months old, were found dead inside an SUV outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy location in Blythewood, South Carolina on September 1.

The small children were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox affiliate WACH reported. The outlet said authorities told them it isn't yet clear whether daycare staff was involved amid the ongoing investigation.

The Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford held a press conference on Thursday, saying that the boys died of heatstroke after being accidentally left in the car by one or both of their parents.

Spokespersons from the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Sunshine House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

WACH reporter Shay Simon shared photos and videos from the scene on Twitter Wednesday evening, describing the tragic incident as a "scene filled with screaming and crying."

According to Sunshine House's official website, the center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children ranging in age from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. The site says they re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 7.