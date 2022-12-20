Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop

Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins in the backseat; one of the twins was dropped off at the Dayton International Airport, but his brother, Kason, remains missing

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 20, 2022 10:31 PM
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly took off in a stolen vehicle carrying twin 5-month-old boys in Columbus, Ohio.

One of the twins, Kyair Thomas, was found, but the Columbus Division of Police continues to search for Kason, who they believe is in the custody of 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, of Columbus.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant made an urgent plea to Jackson to return the missing infant.

"Nalah Jackson, I plead to you, please return Kason Thomas," Bryant said, urging the woman — who is homeless — to drop the baby off at a fire station, hospital or anywhere safe.

"We are begging you to please return Kason. We can even pick him up," Bryant said. "Bringing him home safe is our number one priority."

Jackson has connections to Dayton, Ohio, which is where a passerby found Kyair at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport.

Columbus Division of Police nosdrStpoei12f4i0tla799thg 2 h 20c3m2mihh41t1c4089ti9f8a4gm0l9f · AMBER ALERT UPDATE – NEW PHOTOS OF SUSPECT & VEHICLE An around-the-clock search continues for Kason Thomass, a 5-month-old boy who was taken overnight while in the backseat of his mother’s vehicle, which was stolen from a Donatos in the Short North. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was then later captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money while driving the stolen 2010 Honda Accord. If you know the whereabouts of Kason Thomass or have seen the stolen vehicle or the suspect, immediately call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4266.
Columbus Division of Police

"We are hoping she will do the same for Kason," Bryant said.

Bryant urged the public to report any scrap of information, even if it seems unimportant.

"Even if you think it's not a big deal," Bryant said. "It could be a baby blanket, a car seat."

Authorities are trying to find cameras positioned at better angles to see how Jackson returned Kyair at the airport, said Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir. Weir said it's troubling that only one baby was returned.

"That is a troubling aspect, and it's perplexing as to why that would be," Weir said. "Obviously we can all let our imaginations run wild but we have to deal with what the facts are, and the facts are we are still looking for one child."

Bryant said the twins were abducted when their mother entered a Donatos Pizza to pick up a Door Dash order at 9:45 p.m. on Monday. When she turned to look at her car, it was gone.

Officers arrived on scene minutes after receiving the call from the restaurant, Bryant said, adding that, "Once on scene, employees of Donatos stated a homeless female, Nalah Jackson, was in the restaurant and left when the victim walked in."

Authorities determined Jackson got into the vehicle and drove off with the twins in the backseat, Bryant said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An Amber alert was issued for the missing infants at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, almost four hours after the abduction occurred.

"We had officers respond to the area, patrol officers, they had a couple obstacles to overcome right away," Weir said. "One was the vehicle did not have a license plate."

Weir said the mother of the twins had just purchased the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, from a buy-here, pay-here lot.

Columbus Division of Police nosdrStpoei12f4i0tla799thg 2 h 20c3m2mihh41t1c4089ti9f8a4gm0l9f · AMBER ALERT UPDATE – NEW PHOTOS OF SUSPECT & VEHICLE An around-the-clock search continues for Kason Thomass, a 5-month-old boy who was taken overnight while in the backseat of his mother’s vehicle, which was stolen from a Donatos in the Short North. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was then later captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money while driving the stolen 2010 Honda Accord. If you know the whereabouts of Kason Thomass or have seen the stolen vehicle or the suspect, immediately call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4266.
Columbus Division of Police

"It kind of muddied the waters of us identifying the specific vehicle that was taken," Weir said.

More than 60 officers assisted in the search on Monday night, and law enforcement agencies from across the state are involved in the investigation.

In addition to video from the airport, Columbus police found and released surveillance footage which purportedly shows Jackson inside of a Huber Heights gas station, where police say she asked an employee for money while driving the stolen vehicle, police posted on Facebook.

During the press conference, Weir said the Huber Heights footage was taken before baby Kyair was dropped off at the airport.

Jackson has been in trouble before over child endangerment, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

In 2021, she was charged with child endangerment after her 11-month-old daughter fell down a flight of stairs. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 13 days in prison and two years of probation.

"We need to find this child and hopefully find this child safe," Weir said.

If you know the whereabouts of Kason Thomas or have seen the stolen vehicle or the suspect, immediately call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4266.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=521055220058830&set=a.230309312466757&type=3 hed: South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving
South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
brit-drexel-2-800.jpg
Brittanee Drexel: How Advances in GPS Technology Cracked Spring Break Murder Case a Decade Later
https://www.usetmx.com/details?cId=18629 FLPD is investigating two concerning incidents that have occurred this week involving a suspicious male and a ten year old girl. Both incidents occurred near the 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. Based on the information we have at this time, it appears an unknown white male approached a ten year old girl on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to school. The male attempted to lure her by offering candy, money and other items, which she declined. The suspect then attempted to grab her but thankfully, she was able to run away. She described the male as driving a black cargo-style/“big” van with possible damage to the rearend. The van has sliding doors but does not have windows on those doors. Thursday morning, it happened again. The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot. She immediately ran away towards the school and away from the male. These incidents are of great concern to us and we need your help finding the person responsible. Due to the circumstances, we are considering this a possible attempted abduction. If you recognize the male or the van, or if you happen to have video of either of these incidents, please call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.
Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect
Merced County Sheriff's Office to report Jasleen, Jasdeep, Amandeep, and 8-month-old, Aroohi missing
Authorities Show Video of Kidnapped Calif. Family Being Placed into Pickup Truck by Armed Suspect
https://twitter.com/PIX11News/status/1578159849182896132?s=20&t=kGf9m0ZjWJZsBNRKDA-o9A hed: Cops Crash into Crowd Injuring 10, Including Baby
New York City Cops Crash into Crowd While Trying to Stop Car Theft, Injure 10 Including 2-Year-Old
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=102062366619670&set=pb.100004477204687.-2207520000. Henry Moss
Grandfather of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Killed in Hit-and-Run
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, After Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
4 Calif. Family Members Found Dead 2 Days After Kidnapping: 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
https://twitter.com/houstonpolice/status/1572419043771940864/photo/2 WANTED: Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male. Tips: HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU .
Man Facing Murder Charges After 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Car and Father Fatally Shot in Houston
7-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Safe After Being Taken in Stolen Vehicle: Police
7-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Safe After Being Taken in Stolen Vehicle: Police
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tenn. Teacher's Abduction During Morning Jog
Ahreal Smith
Body Found in Search for Missing Va. Woman Days After Man Is Charged in Her Disappearance
baby
Conn. Police Searching for Man Accused of Leaving Premature Newborn on Hood of Stranger's Car, Taking Off
Stephanie Van Nguyen and her children
Bone Found in SUV Retrieved from Ohio River Belongs to Ind. Mom Who Vanished with Her Kids in 2002