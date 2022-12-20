Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop

Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly took off in a stolen vehicle carrying twin 5-month-old boys in Columbus, Ohio.

One of the twins, Kyair Thomas, was found, but the Columbus Division of Police continues to search for Kason, who they believe is in the custody of 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, of Columbus.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant made an urgent plea to Jackson to return the missing infant.

"Nalah Jackson, I plead to you, please return Kason Thomas," Bryant said, urging the woman — who is homeless — to drop the baby off at a fire station, hospital or anywhere safe.

"We are begging you to please return Kason. We can even pick him up," Bryant said. "Bringing him home safe is our number one priority."

Jackson has connections to Dayton, Ohio, which is where a passerby found Kyair at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport.

Columbus Division of Police

"We are hoping she will do the same for Kason," Bryant said.

Bryant urged the public to report any scrap of information, even if it seems unimportant.

"Even if you think it's not a big deal," Bryant said. "It could be a baby blanket, a car seat."

Authorities are trying to find cameras positioned at better angles to see how Jackson returned Kyair at the airport, said Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir. Weir said it's troubling that only one baby was returned.

"That is a troubling aspect, and it's perplexing as to why that would be," Weir said. "Obviously we can all let our imaginations run wild but we have to deal with what the facts are, and the facts are we are still looking for one child."

Bryant said the twins were abducted when their mother entered a Donatos Pizza to pick up a Door Dash order at 9:45 p.m. on Monday. When she turned to look at her car, it was gone.

Officers arrived on scene minutes after receiving the call from the restaurant, Bryant said, adding that, "Once on scene, employees of Donatos stated a homeless female, Nalah Jackson, was in the restaurant and left when the victim walked in."

Authorities determined Jackson got into the vehicle and drove off with the twins in the backseat, Bryant said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An Amber alert was issued for the missing infants at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, almost four hours after the abduction occurred.

"We had officers respond to the area, patrol officers, they had a couple obstacles to overcome right away," Weir said. "One was the vehicle did not have a license plate."

Weir said the mother of the twins had just purchased the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, from a buy-here, pay-here lot.

Columbus Division of Police

"It kind of muddied the waters of us identifying the specific vehicle that was taken," Weir said.

More than 60 officers assisted in the search on Monday night, and law enforcement agencies from across the state are involved in the investigation.

In addition to video from the airport, Columbus police found and released surveillance footage which purportedly shows Jackson inside of a Huber Heights gas station, where police say she asked an employee for money while driving the stolen vehicle, police posted on Facebook.

During the press conference, Weir said the Huber Heights footage was taken before baby Kyair was dropped off at the airport.

Jackson has been in trouble before over child endangerment, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

In 2021, she was charged with child endangerment after her 11-month-old daughter fell down a flight of stairs. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 13 days in prison and two years of probation.

"We need to find this child and hopefully find this child safe," Weir said.

If you know the whereabouts of Kason Thomas or have seen the stolen vehicle or the suspect, immediately call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4266.