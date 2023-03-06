TV Doctor Bruce Hensel Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Asking 9-Year-Old for Nude Photos

"Dr. Bruce, you crossed the line and violated the vow of your profession, which is to cause no harm," the 9-year-old's father reportedly told Bruce Hensel during his court hearing

By
Published on March 6, 2023 11:38 PM
MARINA DEL REY, CA - JUNE 05: NBC'S Dr. Bruce Hensel attends The Thalians Presidents Club Anchors Away Brunch at the California Yacht Club on June 5, 2016 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

A former NBC4 medical correspondent has pleaded no contest to charges that he asked a 9-year-old girl to send him inappropriate sexual photos.

Dr. Bruce Hensel, 74, entered the plea on Monday for one count of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a crime, The Los Angeles Times reported. He was sentenced to two years of probation and has to register as a sex offender.

"I'm terribly sorry for what happened. I've done everything I can to understand this isolated thing," he said in the courtroom, according to The L.A. Times. Hensel then embraced the child's father, who told the doctor that he's forgiven.

The father had told him earlier in the hearing, "Dr. Bruce, you crossed the line and violated the vow of your profession, which is to cause no harm." His identity is kept private to protect his daughter, The L.A. Times reported.

Hensel's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The victim's mother introduced Hensel and the child. The former doctor and the woman had been talking about paying for a movie in which the 9-year-old would appear, per The L.A. Times.

Months before his plea, text messages between Hensel and the victim, which were exchanged between March and August 2019, were sent to the state's medical board. They showed that Hensel asked the child to send him images that he described as "sexy and private," according to the publication.

Records revealed that he wrote in one text, per the outlet, "I have always been good special friends and you feel safe with me so I will protect you and get you something. They could maybe make you a star if you are willing to take some risks."

Hensel was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in November 2019.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of contact with a minor for purpose of a sexual act, which is a felony, a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

He was released on bond later that evening and his bail was set at $5,000.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Officials had told NBC4 that a search warrant was served at Hensel's Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 16, 2021, by investigators with the L.A. Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Hensel faced a maximum sentence of 18 months in state prison.

He joined NBC4 in 1987 and worked as the chief health, medical and science editor and on-air correspondent for the station.

Hensel has won 11 Emmy Awards and two Golden Mikes for producing, writing, and hosting, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1277209632869120&ref=sharing Here's a good way to get yourself killed. Last night, Deputy Bissonnette attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcyclists popping wheelies on Old Dixie Highway. The group accelerated, fled at high speed and continued driving recklessly, passing vehicles across solid double lines. Upon approaching North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, the group ignored a red light and continued fleeing from deputies. One of them took the opportunity to look back and flip off the deputies behind him, after which he entered the intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck. Joshua Richardson survived the crash and ran away from the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies in the area. In addition to a trip to the hospital, he's charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash. He's also receiving traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone.
Fla. Motorcyclist Hit by Truck After Looking Back to 'Flip Off' Police During High-Speed Chase
Deborah Lee Atrops
Oregon Man Arrested 35 Years After Estranged Wife Found Dead in Trunk of Car
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVGmyy1hMaJ/?hl=en
Family Calls for Justice in Death of Shanquella Robinson Who Was Allegedly Killed by Friend on Mexico Vacation
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
JARED FOGLE'S ARREST
Jared Fogle Boasted About Sexually Abusing Minors in Thailand: 'We Can Get Whatever Age We Want'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
2 Dead, 6 Others Injured After Shooting at Georgia House Party with Over 100 Teens
3 Murdaugh Jurors Open Up About Deliberations, Say He Hurt Himself by Taking the Stand
3 Murdaugh Jurors Open Up About Deliberations, Say He Hurt Himself by Taking the Stand
MEXICO - FEBRUARY 9: The Mexican flag, Ensenada, Northern Baja California, Mexico. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
FBI Searching for 4 U.S. Citizens Kidnapped by Armed Gunmen in Mexico, U.S. Embassy Says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Texas Home During Child Protective Services Visit
The village of Kahakuloa and Lipoa Point on the island of Maui in Hawaii. | Location: Kahakuloa, Maui, Hawaii, United States. (Photo by Paul Mounce/Corbis via Getty Images)
2 Hawaiian Men Found Guilty of a Hate Crime After Beating White Neighbor 9 Years Ago
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13791236g) This inmate photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Alex Murdaugh who was sentenced, to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, United States - 03 Mar 2023
Alex Murdaugh Seen with Shaved Head in New Mugshot Hours After Being Sentenced to Life in Prison
Jonbenet Ramsey cover
JonBenét Ramsey's Family Home Where the Beauty Queen Was Found Murdered Up for Sale
Alex Murdaugh and dog
Where Is Alex Murdaugh's Dog, Bubba, Who Helped Place the Disgraced Attorney at Murder Scene?
Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius Is Up for Parole, Could Be Released After Serving Half His Sentence for Murdering Girlfriend
Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 03 Mar 2023
WATCH: Alex Murdaugh Is Led Out of Courthouse in Jumpsuit and Handcuffs Following Sentencing
YE Subway Spokesman Raid, Indianapolis, USA
'We Should Try to Get Some Child Porn Videos': Jared Fogle's Secret Recordings Revealed in New Documentary