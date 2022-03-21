Tuskegee University Football Player Fatally Shot While Reportedly Trying to Break Up Fight at Party
Reginald T. Summage, star athlete and wide receiver for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers football team, was killed in a shooting Friday while allegedly trying to stop a fight.
The Tuskegee University Alumni-Southeastern Region Facebook page announced Summage's death and discussed the shooting in a statement Saturday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald's family and friends," said Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris in the statement. "Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time."
According to AL.com, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers responded to a report of a person being shot at Washington Plaza. The news outlet added Summage, 20, was found injured in the parking lot of the location and died at the scene. Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan stated the tragedy started with a fist fight at an off-campus party, according to the outlet, and Summage was shot trying to put an end to it.
Still, "Jordan could not yet confirm the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting," added AL.com.
The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating the homicide and didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
In its statement, the Tuskegee University Alumni-Southeastern Region noted Summage was a sophomore majoring in construction science management and from Montgomery, Ala. The victim was also reportedly an honor roll student during the 2021 academic year.
"Football coach and athletic director Reginald Ruffin noted that Summage was a model student-athlete and inspired his teammates and friends with optimism and care for others," the statement read.