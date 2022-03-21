Tuskegee University Football Player Fatally Shot While Reportedly Trying to Break Up Fight at Party

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald's family and friends," said Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris in the statement. "Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time."

According to AL.com, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers responded to a report of a person being shot at Washington Plaza. The news outlet added Summage, 20, was found injured in the parking lot of the location and died at the scene. Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan stated the tragedy started with a fist fight at an off-campus party, according to the outlet, and Summage was shot trying to put an end to it.