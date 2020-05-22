All four suspects face murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Tushar Atre

2 of the 4 Suspects Accused of Killing of Tech CEO Tushar Atre Were His Employees

During a press conference Thursday, authorities in California revealed the names of the four suspects who've been charged with kidnapping and murdering Tushar Atre last fall — and two of the men worked for the Santa Cruz-based tech executive.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart announced that Kurtis Charters, 22, Joshua Camps, 23, and Stephen Lindsay, 22, were detained Tuesday morning in Southern California.

The same day, in Michigan, police arrested a fourth suspect for his alleged role in Atre's killing: Kaleb Charters, 19.

Kurtis' brother, Kaleb was apprehended in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, and is awaiting extradition back to California.

"Four people who did an awful, awful thing are in custody," Hart told reporters. "We have the right people."

All four suspects face murder and kidnapping charges, according to Hart.

Investigators said that both Kaleb Charters and Lindsay were employees of Atre's marijuana cultivation business, Interstitial Systems.

"We believe this was a robbery for monetary value," said Santa Cruz Sheriff Lt. Brian Cleveland. "We do believe this was a planned event."

Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his home back on October 1, 2019. The suspects allegedly were armed with a rifle at the time of the kidnapping.

Atre was sleeping when they allegedly forced their way into his residence.

He lived on the scenic Pleasure Point Drive, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Santa Cruz, and where homes are listed on Zillow for nearly two million dollars.

Not long after he was discovered kidnapped, Atre's body was found in his own BMW, parked at a property that he owned.

He had died from a single gunshot wound, according to authorities.

In addition to Interstitial Systems, Atre owned Atrenet, which according to the company's LinkedIn page has "been serving the web design and development needs of many of the most innovative and successful high tech companies in Silicon Valley since 1996."