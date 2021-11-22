Jordan and Jennifer Turpin reveal the positive impact that Friday's 20/20 episode, "Escape from a House of Horror," has had on them

Turpin Sisters Are Moved by Outpouring of Love Since 20/20 Special: 'My Whole Life, I Thought I Didn't Matter'

Only a few days after their first media interview aired on ABC's 20/20, sisters Jordan and Jennifer Turpin say they're overwhelmed with the amount of love they've received.

Jordan, now 21, and Jennifer, aged 33, are two of 13 siblings who were rescued from captivity in their abusive parents' Perris, Calif., home in 2018. The Turpin children were aged 2 to 29 at the time that they were found.

While held in isolation in what's been dubbed the "House of Horrors," the siblings were routinely starved and abused, forced to remain seated for most of their lives and locked in cages or chained to their beds if they misbehaved.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested and convicted on 14 felony counts including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment.

Jordan and Jennifer are the first Turpin children to speak out about their traumatic upbringing. Their debut interview, conducted by Diane Sawyer, was the focus of Friday's episode of 20/20, titled "Escape from a House of Horror."

The episode also shared disturbing details about the Turpin children's post-rescue lives, which — until recently — were marred by continued abuse and starvation, prompting an avalanche of support from strangers who found inspiration in their strength.

Jaycee Dugard, an author and activist who spent 18 years of her youth in captivity, even set up a new fund through her foundation to support the Turpin siblings, encouraging all who know their story to donate.

In a follow-up interview on Good Morning America Monday, Jennifer says she's received "hundreds of DMs" since the 20/20 episode aired, plus an influx of comments and followers.

"All the love and support I'm getting," she said, "it's overwhelming, but it's awesome."

"When people are saying that I matter, and they say that I'm loved and that ... I'm making a difference, I just like, I don't understand it," Jordan said through tears, "because my whole life, I thought that I didn't matter and I wasn't loved."

Hoping to become a motivational speaker after graduating college, Jordan added: "My whole life has been so hard for me to understand why everything has happened, but if I can use that to make a difference in the world, then I think it can heal me."

Fortunately, though the Turpin children faced a rocky road following their rescue, they seem to be doing better now.

"I think everyone's definitely in a better place right now," Jordan said, speaking on behalf of her siblings. "I know me, personally, I have a lot of healing to do from the last home I was in. I feel like there was a lot of damage done, and it's just been really hard, but I think things are going to start getting better right now. We just have to have faith."

Updating viewers on her life since the 20/20 interview was filmed, Jennifer said, "I have my own place, I recently got a car, I have an adorable kitty cat and bunny, [and] I love my job, even when it gets hard."