"It is beyond shocking that the County and CHILDNET let these kids get horrifically abused once again," one of the lawyers representing the Turpin siblings said in a statement

Turpin Siblings Say They Were Physically, Sexually Abused in Foster Care Following 'House of Horrors' Escape

Two separate lawsuits have been filed overnight by six of the Turpin siblings against Riverside County and a private foster care agency, alleging the siblings were abused in a foster home after their 2018 rescue from their parents' so-called "house of horrors."

The complaints, which were obtained by PEOPLE, were filed on July 19 in Riverside County Superior Court. They identify the siblings only as Jane and John Does, and name Riverside County, ChildNet Youth and Family Services, Inc., Foster Family Network and "Does 1-50" as respondents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The foster parents that the children were placed with are identified in both suits only as "Mr. and Mrs. O." The suits also allege the adult daughter of the foster parents participated in the abuse. (PEOPLE has not been able to learn the names of Mr. and Mrs. O.)

The suits allege that ChildNet was aware that the family was "unfit to be foster parents" because the family had a "prior history of physically and emotionally abusing children as well as severely neglected children who had been placed in their care."

"As to ChildNet, it had a financial motive to continue placing a large number of children in this foster home and thereby strengthen its relationship with the County of Riverside, and it put that financial motive ahead of its responsibility to children," the suits allege.

Both complaints allege the agencies were aware of the family's prior history of alleged abuse, and that the agencies failed to act once they were alerted to the allegations of abuse by the Turpins. According to the suits, the Turpins remained in the home for three years despite the alleged abuse.

The "defendants were put on notice that Mr. and Mrs. O and their adult daughter were sexually, physically and emotionally abusing and severely neglecting them," the complaints allege. "At least one of the plaintiffs had conversations with defendants' social workers in which she conveyed that information and asked for help."

While speaking to ABC News in a segment aired Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, Elan Zektser, one of the attorneys representing the siblings, said, "And while the kids were being abused further, the county closed their eyes."

According to the complaints, the foster father, Mr. O., sexually abused multiple female siblings.

The suits allege the three members of the foster family would subject the children to physical abuse that included hair pulling, hitting them with a belt and "striking their heads."

The siblings also allegedly endured "severe emotional abuse": The foster family allegedly made the children "sit in a circle and recount in detail the horrors that they had experienced while living with their biological parents." They allegedly told the children they were "worthless" and encouraging them to harm themselves, according to the suits.

The suits further allege the family would force the siblings to eat excessive amounts of food until they threw up.

turpin-5 David and Louise Turpin | Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP (2)

"After they began to vomit, they forced them to eat their own vomit," the suit filed on behalf of Jane Doe 5 and John Doe 6 said.

According to that suit, Mr. and Mrs. O., along with their daughter, were arrested following a March 2021 investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department "for lewd acts with a child, inflicting injury on a child, willful child cruelty and false imprisonment, and plaintiffs were removed from their home."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

ChildNet and representatives for the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The Turpin 13 endured some of the most sickening child abuse the County of Riverside has ever seen," Zektser said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "After these vulnerable children were freed, they were placed by the County through CHILDNET into a known abusive foster home. It is beyond shocking that the County and CHILDNET let these kids get horrifically abused once again. Our communities should be appalled."

The suits come just days after a report was released that outlined how social services "failed" the Turpin siblings after they escaped captivity from their abusive parents.

The more-than 600-page report, put together by a law firm retained to take a closer look at the County of Riverside's care of the siblings, said some of the older children suffered bouts of "housing instability and food insecurity as they transitioned to independence." It said the younger siblings were sent to live with foster parents who were later charged with child abuse, though it did not confirm those parents were Mr. and Mrs. O.

The abuse the 13 Turpin siblings endured came to light in 2018 when Jordan Turpin — who was 17 at the time — escaped from the family's Perris, Calif., home and told authorities about their captivity and abuse.

Prior to their rescue, the Turpin siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time of the escape, had spent most of their lives indoors — hidden from the outside world — where they were regularly beaten and starved. At times, the children were chained to their beds or put in cages for breaking house rules, which included keeping their hands off their parents' food.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were later convicted on 14 felony counts including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.