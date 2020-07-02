Daviana Landry was allegedly slapped and choked by her godmother

Trusted Godmother Allegedly Beats 5-Year-Old to Death After Girl Went to Visit Her

A 5-year-old Louisiana girl was allegedly beaten to death by her godmother while she visited her for a week in Texas.

Brenika Lott, 32, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 5-year-old goddaughter, Daviana Landry.

According to Daviana's family, the little girl went to visit her godmother, who she called “Nana," in Texas the day after Father's Day, WWLTV reports. Five days later she was dead.

“She had my baby more than one time, and I would have never, ever suspected anything like this because she loved my baby,” Daviana's relative, Alice Landry, told the station.

Orange police were called to Lott's home on June 26. Upon arrival, they found Lott performing CPR on Daviana.

The little girl had bruising on her arms, chest and face, and her eyes "appeared swollen shut," according to a probable cause affidavit, KFDM reports. Lott allegedly told police she woke up that day to find Daviana unconscious and cold to the touch.

When asked by police about the girl's injuries, Lott allegedly claimed they were from mosquito bites. She allegedly claimed one injury to the back of Daviana's head was from a slip-and-slide accident. However, her 11-year-old son allegedly told police he witnessed his mother slapping, choking and beating the child.

On Monday, preliminary autopsy results found Daviana suffered from "craniocerebral trauma, to include skull fractures, subdural hemorrhage, and brainstem contusions" and had died of blunt force trauma, the affidavit states.

Those close with Daviana's mother, Safiyaa Landry, say she is having a difficult time.

“She usually has her with her, by her side. So that kind of disappeared," family friend Ashley Tolbert told WWLTV. "That’s one main focus that keeps her crying, because she’s so used to that love and that bond that her and her daughter had.”