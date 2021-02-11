"I bought into a lie, and the lie is the lie, and it's embarrassing," Jenna Ryan told the Washington Post

Trump Supporter Charged in Capitol Riots Says She 'Bought into a Lie,' Now Regrets 'Everything'

A Trump supporter who called the deadly assault on the United States Capitol "one of the best days of my life" is now claiming she regrets her decision to participate as she faces federal charges.

Jenna Ryan, a realtor from Texas, made headlines following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol for promoting her business in front of news cameras, posing for photos at the scene and bragging about flying a private jet to Washington, D.C.

She also tweeted about participating in the riots, saying, "We just stormed the Capital. It was one of the best days of my life," according to the FBI.

But now Ryan, 50, says she made a mistake.

"I bought into a lie, and the lie is the lie, and it's embarrassing," Ryan told the Washington Post. "I regret everything."

Motivated by former President Donald Trump, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol that day, forcing members of Congress to evacuate and leading to the pause of the joint session, which had been called to certify the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Although delayed by the violent bombardment, Congress reconvened late that night to ratify the results, confirming new President Joe Biden's victory.

Dozens of people have since been arrested for their their alleged roles in the riots at the Capitol that left five dead. Federal authorities have made it clear they will be investigating and prosecuting as many people as possible, no matter how big or small the allegations are.

Image zoom Riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 | Credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

In her interview with the Post, Ryan claims she didn't fly to Washington, D.C. with the intention to storm the Capitol, but got caught in the moment while attending former President Trump's rally.

She now faces four charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, Fox4, the Dallas Morning News, and CBS DFW report.

Following her arrest, Ryan publicly pleaded with Trump to be pardoned. However, the former president did not grant her— or any of his other supporters facing charges — request.

"I think we all deserve a pardon. I'm facing a prison sentence. I think that I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, and I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon," Ryan told CBS DFW after her arrest.

Ryan now feels abandoned, she told the Post.

"Not one patriot is standing up for me," she said. "I'm a complete villain. I was down there based on what my president said: 'Stop the steal.' Now I see that it was all over nothing. He was just having us down there for an ego boost. I was there for him."