How a True Crime Podcast Freed 2 Georgia Men Wrongfully Imprisoned 25 Years on Murder Conviction

In 1996, two men were arrested after their friend died from a gunshot wound to the head he sustained while playing Russian Roulette

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 14, 2022 05:22 PM
Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey
Photo: Proof Crime Podcast/Twitter

Two Georgia men who had been wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on a murder conviction were freed last week thanks to evidence uncovered by true crime podcasters that proved their innocence.

Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey were released from the Floyd County Jail in Rome after serving 25 years behind bars for a 1998 conviction that their attorneys claim there was police misconduct during the initial investigation in 1996, according to the Georgia Innocence Project.

In 2021, Jacinda Davis and Susan Simpson, hosts of the true-crime podcast "Proof," began re-interviewing witnesses in the case, two of whose statements and testimonies heavily influenced the State to later sentence them to life in prison in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Brian Bowling.

"You never think something like that is going to happen to you," Clark said in the GIP statement.

"Never would I have thought I would spend more than half my life in prison, especially for something I didn't do. I'm just glad the truth finally came to light after 25 years. I'm so thankful for the Georgia Innocence Project and Proof Podcast for what they did. Without them, I would still be in prison."

In 1996, Clark and Storey, both 17, were arrested after Bowling died from a gunshot wound to the head he sustained in his bedroom. He was on the phone with his girlfriend when the shot rang out.

Just moments before Bowling's death, he had told his girlfriend that he was playing Russian Roulette with a gun brought over by his best friend, Cain Joshua Storey, who was in the room when the shooting happened, according to the GIP statement.

Though authorities initially believed Storey's claim that the shooting was accidental, police charged him with manslaughter and began investigating the death as a homicide months later, at the urging of Bowling's distraught family.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During the investigation, police interviewed a woman who lived near the Bowling's home. She allegedly told police that she had hosted a party months after Bowling's death and that both Clark and Storey were there. According to the GIP statement, she claimed the teenagers explained how they had planned Bowling's murder because he knew too much about a previous theft Storey and Clark had committed.

Days after the interview, police upgraded Storey's charge from manslaughter to murder and first and arrested Clark, calling him a co-conspirator despite the fact that he had a corroborated alibi, officials said.

To strengthen their case, three days after Clark's arrest, police allegedly then spoke to a hearing and speech-impaired witness who'd been in a different room in the Bowlings' home when the shooting happened.

Police alleged the man identified Clark from a photo lineup as a boy he saw running through the Bowling's yard on the night of the shooting. However, none of the other people present at the Bowling home on the night of the incident reported seeing anyone outside, according to the GIP.

In the 1998 trial, aside from using the key witnesses to prove their case against Clark and Storey, the GIP said that the State relied on the testimony of the coroner, who was not trained as a medical doctor and did not perform an autopsy on Bowling's body.

The coroner testified that his "gut feeling" told him that the gunshot wound could not have been self-inflicted because it was not a close-contact wound.

The teenagers were found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to life in prison after the week-long trial.

They had no idea that in 2021, ruthless true-crime podcasters would re-examine the case that would eventually lead to their freedom.

Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey
Proof Crime Podcast/Twitter

Proof hosts Davis and Simpson learned that police coerced the party hostess into falsely stating that Storey and Clark planned to murder Bowling in an act of revenge. She claimed that the police threatened to take her children away if she didn't comply with their demands.

Their investigation also found that the State's second key-witness had been misunderstood at trial and testified about an "unrelated, factually similar shooting" that he had witnessed 1976, the GIP states.

"It took us a long time to talk to both of those witnesses," Davis told CNN. "The podcast was happening in almost real time as an investigation. When we finally found and were able to talk to those two witnesses, it really solidified that both of these guys had been wrongly convicted."

In September, Clark's attorneys filed motions pleading for a new trial alleging his conviction had been based on false evidence and police coercion, CNN reports.

Court officials later agreed that Clark's conviction should be overturned and quickly dismissed all underlying charges against Clark.

Storey was also exonerated of all murder charges after accepting a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter, and a 10-year sentence with time served, the outlet reports. He also admitted to bringing the gun to Bowling's house.

Now a free man, Clark told the Georgia Innocence Project that with plenty of family support, he plans to focus on readjusting and healing after spending his entire adult life behind bars for a crime that never happened.

Related Articles
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
October 28, 2022: District Attorney Gascón Announces Conviction of Maurice Hastings Vacated in 1983 Murder https://vimeo.com/764992163
Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence
Muhammad Abdul Aziz Norman; Khalil Islam Thomas
State and City of New York Will Pay $36M After 2 Men Were Exonerated in Malcolm X's Murder
Lyberdee Cisneros
Man Claimed Girlfriend Shot Herself. Then He Was Arrested and Allegedly Told Cop, 'I Will Shoot You Too'
adnan syed
A Timeline of Adnan Syed's Case After His Release from Prison — and What's Next for 'Serial' Subject
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Devonia Inman
'I Get to Finally Go Home': Ga. Man Exonerated of Taco Bell Murder After Serving 23 Years in Prison
Convicted at age 17 for a rape he didnot commit, Sullivan Walter, 53, left, holds a shirt reading 'Justice,' near a sign off La. 74 marking the entrance road that leads to the gate of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, La., with (continuing let to right) his brothers Corner Walter, Jr. and Byron Walter, Sr., and Innocence Project New Orleans legal director Richard Davis, just after his release on Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022. His was the longest known wrongful incarceration of a juvenile in Louisiana history, and the fifth longest in U.S. history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.
Man Wrongfully Convicted of New Orleans Rape Freed After 36 Years in Jail
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9285715b) FILE - This file June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. He was convicted in Boston federal court in August 2013 of multiple murders and other crimes. The U.S. Marshals Service will auction items belonging to Bulger and his girlfriend Catherine Greig on . The proceeds will be divided among the families of Bulger's victims Whitey Bulger Auction - 23 Jun 2016
3 Men Indicted for 2018 Killing of Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger
prison
Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for 24 Years Gets $10.5M Settlement Amid Allegations of Detective's Misconduct
Ahmaud Arbery
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
George and Melvin DeJesus Michigan brothers exonerated
Mich. Brothers Freed from Prison 25 Years After Wrongful Murder Convictions: 'Total Miscarriage of Justice'
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Escaped Inmate Charged with Murder of Vicky White, Prison Guard Who Aided His Escape
Heather Reynolds and her son, Axel
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair