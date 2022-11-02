Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

A Massachusetts woman was found dead in the woods in rural Georgia last month, and her boyfriend — a long-haul trucker — is now accused of murdering her.

According to Boston 25 News, Jason Michael Palmer, 47, has been arrested while driving through Indiana. He is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Ga., and will face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Authorities allege he killed his girlfriend, 46-year-old Jessica Goodrich.

Goodrich's body was found on Oct. 8 in the woods near Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, Ga., according to NBC Boston. A cause of death has not yet been released. After her body was identified, investigators determined she had been traveling as a passenger in Palmer's truck.

A motive has not yet been released, but Goodrich's younger sister, Pamela Shays, told News4Jax that Goodrich and Palmer were in an on-and-off relationship.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Shays says that Palmer contacted both her and Goodrich's son in the days before her death. He told them that they were arguing and having problems.

"He told me that he was going to put my sister on a plane and send her back home," Shays said. "He told my nephew that he put my sister in a hotel, and he booked a train ticket for my sister to send her back home."

Goodrich's family says that she never came back to Massachusetts and that Palmer stopped communicating with them.

Palmer has not yet entered a plea on the charges against him, and online arrest records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He is being held without bond until he can be extradited to Georgia.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.