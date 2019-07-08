Truck Belonging to Missing Calif. Mom, 38, Found 400 Miles from Home: 'It's Not Like Her At All'

Image zoom Tiffany Clark, 38, of Lodi, Calif. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

California mom Tiffany Clark has been missing since the end of June.

Now, police say the 38-year-old’s pick-up truck has been found almost 400 miles from her home in Lodi, in Calaveras County.

She is “believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances,” the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement on Wednesday.

Clark’s 18-year-old daughter, Michelle Haight, said she last saw her mother on the night of July 29, when she was returning home from work, she tells local station Fox 40.

Haight tried to call her mother the next day, but she kept reaching voicemail.

“This is not like her at all,” Haight told Fox 40.

Friends and family told Haight they hadn’t seen her, which led Haight to widen her search.

“I start calling around to all the hospitals, all the jails, all the mental hospitals in every county, Calaveras County, Stanislaus County, everywhere around here trying to find her because nobody has seen her,” Haight told Fox 40.

On July 1, Haight filed a missing persons report with police in Calaveras County.

“No more than two hours later, I got a call from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office saying that they had found her car,” she said.

Her black Ford Ranger had been found on June 30 in the area of Martin’s Ferry Bridge near Weitchpec, in northern California, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement.

The truck was found 7 hours away from Clark’s home.

A local resident found the truck parked in the middle of the bridge, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Samantha Karges told Fox 40.

“What made it suspicious for us was that all of Clark’s belongings were still inside of the vehicle,” Karges told the outlet.

Authorities are searching the nearby Klamath River and surrounding areas, she said.

Deputies are continuing to search the Klamath River today by boat, looking for signs of Ms. Clark, Karges tells PEOPLE.

“We will also have a helicopter assisting again today searching the area,” she says.

In the meantime, Haight waits for any word about her mom.

“I really hope she comes home,” Haight told Fox 40. “I just want everyone to just keep on praying and keep her in your prayers for me and my family.”