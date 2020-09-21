The Amber Alert for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon describes his case as an abduction

Truck and Person of Interest Found in Search for Texas Newborn, But Baby Remains Missing

Police in Wells, Texas, need the public's help in finding a missing infant, born just five weeks ago.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen Friday morning near the 500 Block of Old Forest Road in Wells, according to an Amber Alert issued for the newborn.

Authorities confirm they have located a person of interest who has been detained in connection with Armaidre's disappearance.

"We are questioning the last known person to be with the child," reads a statement from the police. "We have not located the child."

KTRE reports the man in custody as the infant's father, DeAndre Argumon.

It was unclear what charges Argumon was being held on, and information on his attorney — if he has one — was unavailable Monday morning.

Police have also seized Argumon's truck.

The Amber Alert for Armaidre describes the case as an abduction.

Investigators believe the baby is in grave and immediate danger.

Armaidre has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

The Texas Rangers have joined the search for the child.

