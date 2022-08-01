Unanswered Questions Surround the Death of 7-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Dead in Family's Washing Machine

Troy Khoeler was reported missing from his home on Thursday morning before his body was found in a garage washing machine

Last Thursday morning at approximately 5:20 a.m., Troy Khoeler's parents filed a missing persons report. They were looking for their 7-year-old son, who had last been seen the night before in the family's Houston-area home.

When homicide officers arrived at the home, they interviewed the parents and searched the house. About two hours later, they found Troy's body, fully clothed, in a garage washing machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While authorities continue to investigate the shocking case, they have not yet made any arrests — or made public statements about what they think happened to the outgoing boy with a big smile and a love of cartoons.

Here are some unanswered questions in the case:

How Did Troy Get Inside the Washing Machine?

Authorities have not yet determined what events led to Troy's death.

That the washing machine was a top-loading unit in the garage, and was a newer model. The garage door from the home's living area was unlocked, and accessible via a short hallway from Troy's bedroom. His bedroom door was found opened.

The Sheriff's office has not said whether the lid to the washing machine was closed, or whether the appliance had been turned on. It's also unclear whether Troy was wet or dry when he was found.

At the time of his disappearance, Troy's father was in the home, while his mother was at work at a nearby hospital.

How Did Troy Die?

Authorities tell PEOPLE that they are conducting an autopsy to determine Troy's cause and manner of death.

"We don't know what happened, but we intend to find out," HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew told reporters over the weekend, according to KHOU-TV. "Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we're just so far from that. I can't comment," Minchew said.

Minchew also wouldn't comment on whether Troy had suffered any visible injuries or if there were signs of foul play.

The Medical Examiner's office should complete the autopsy by Monday. Toxicology results will take up to four weeks.

Troy Khoeler found dead Troy Khoeler | Credit: twitter

Who Had Access to The Home?

Troy's father, Jermaine Thomas, told KHOU-TV that he noticed his front door was unlocked shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

"I came home, I was fixin' to walk in the door," he told the station. "I put my keys to the door handle and then it just opened," he said. "Anything else after that, I don't know."

The Sheriff's Office says that they are continuing to investigate the case, and that they haven't ruled out any scenarios that resulted in Troy's death. Authorities refused to comment on whether they're investigating a possible home invasion.

Are Troy's Parents Considered Suspects in the Case?

After Troy's body was found, the sheriff's office called in the homicide unit. The child's parents -- who fostered Troy and later adopted him in 2019 -- were "separated and detained, which is standard procedure," Minchew said.

Authorities questioned Troy's parents for several hours on Thursday, but released them with no charges. PEOPLE confirms the parents also spoke to authorities on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for the HCSO emphasizes to PEOPLE that "the case continues to be investigated and nothing has been ruled out."