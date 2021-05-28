Aidan Fucci has been charged as an adult in the murder of Tristyn Bailey, who was a cheerleader at her Florida school

Teen Allegedly Told Friends He 'Was Going to Kill Someone' Before Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times

The Florida teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey allegedly told friends days before her murder that he planned to kill someone.

"He didn't say who that was," State Attorney R.J. Larizza told reporters in a news conference, according to Jacksonville TV station CBS47. "He indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them."

Authorities say that the teenage suspect, Aidan Fucci, took Bailey into the woods earlier this month and stabbed her 114 times. Prosecutors decided on Thursday to charge Fucci as an adult.

"It brings me no pleasure to be charging a 14-year-old as an adult with first-degree murder," Larizza said, NBC News reported. "But I can tell you also the executive team and I reviewed all the facts, all the circumstances, the applicable law and it was not a difficult decision to make, that he should be charged as an adult."

Fucci has not yet entered a plea. His attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment.

Bailey was found dead on May 9 after her parents reported her missing. Fucci was arrested the following day, and allegedly made several "admissions" of guilt, according to an arrest report obtained by First Coast News. Authorities say that they later found his clothing stained with blood.

According to the arrest report, deputies found a security video that showed two teens — now believed to be Fucci and Bailey — walking east on a suburban street at approximately 1:45 a.m. on May 9. The video later showed just one person — believed to be the suspect — holding a pair of shoes while walking west around 3:27 a.m. Authorities believe that Fucci killed Bailey in that window of time.

In a statement, Bailey's family thanked authorities for their "thorough and comprehensive" investigation, and also recognized the "tremendous community outpouring from all parts of the world."

"With the press conference sharing details of this heinous crime, the caring and love shown from the people and businesses to raise up the memory of Tristyn and the resolve of our community serve as a beacon of light in the darkness," the family wrote.