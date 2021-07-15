Aiden Fucci said he tried to kiss Tristyn Bailey but she rebuffed him, new documents reveal

When Told of Tristyn Bailey's Death, Teen Suspect Allegedly Responded, 'How Is That My Problem?'

Disturbing new allegations have emerged in the killing of Tristyn Bailey, the Florida teenager who was stabbed 114 times on Mother's Day.

On May 10, a day after the 13-year-old was found dead in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac near her house in St. Johns, the St. John's Sheriff's Office arrested Aiden Fucci, 14, who grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same private school.

While Fucci and his parents were sitting in a room at the sheriff's office and were told that Bailey's body had been found, Fucci allegedly replied, "How is that my problem?" according to new documents the 7th Judicial State's Attorney's Office released Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE.

Fucci's arrest went viral after he took a selfie in the backseat of a patrol car flashing a peace sign and posted it on Snapchat with the caption, "Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?"

The teen was arrested a day after Bailey's mother called police to report her daughter missing.

Fucci was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bailey's death, which police believe took place on May 8. But in late May, State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced he had upgraded the charge against Fucci to first-degree murder and said the teen would be tried as an adult.

"It brings me no pleasure to be charging a 14-year-old as an adult with first-degree murder," Larizza said, NBC News reported. "But I can tell you also the executive team and I reviewed all the facts, all the circumstances, the applicable law and it was not a difficult decision to make, that he should be charged as an adult."

Fucci has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond while he awaits trial.

On Wednesday, Larizza's office released 12 reports from investigators and the county medical examiner to Fucci's defense lawyer, which made the information public and revealed more about what allegedly transpired the night Bailey was killed.

The documents reveal how during questioning, Fucci allegedly told detectives that he had kissed Bailey, who apparently rebuffed him.

He allegedly said she grabbed him and that he pushed her — and that she hit her head when she fell, the document says. He allegedly told investigators that he became angry and told her to "F off" and then left.

Detectives found bloody clothes and sneakers in Fucci's bedroom, the documents say.

They also found allegedly found a notebook of his with "drawings of a violent nature." Some of the drawings had a "Satanic element to them."

They also allegedly found a drawing on Fucci's desk of a naked female with blood gushing from her arms, which had been cut off. The female had X's slashed in red over her private parts.

The documents also allege that Fucci had talked about murdering someone before Bailey's slaying.

Two of Fucci's friends told investigators that Fucci told them "on multiple occasions that he wanted to kill someone by stabbing them or slitting their throat," the documents allege.

One of Fucci's friends told detectives that Fucci had said "if he were to kill someone, it was going to be planned, he would find a random person walking at night, drag them into the woods, and stab them," the documents allege.

"Aiden knew something was wrong with him and wanted to reach out for help," the friend said, according to the documents.

Mysterious writing on victim's ankles

According to the medical examiner's report, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Bailey was stabbed 114 times, including 35 times in the head and neck.

She fought back, though, as evidenced by 49 defensive wounds on her arms, torso and chest, the report says.

The medical examiner found no evidence of sexual assault.

But Bailey's body did have the word "KARMA" handwritten in blue ink on her left ankle and a "smiley face" drawn on her right ankle, according to the report, which does not state how it got there.