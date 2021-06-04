Teen Accused of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times, Then Posting Taunting Selfie, Pleads Not Guilty 

Aidan Fucci has been charged as an adult in connection with the death of Tristyn Bailey, who was a cheerleader at her Florida school

The Florida teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her 114 times has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents filed Thursday morning, 14-year-old Aidan Fucci entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond at an undisclosed adult prison facility in Florida, but he is being kept separate from other inmates.

Bailey was found dead on May 9 after her parents reported her missing. State Attorney R.J. Larizza later reporters that Bailey had been stabbed 114 times, with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms and head that were "defensive in nature."

Fucci was arrested the following day, and allegedly made several "admissions" of guilt, according to an arrest report obtained by First Coast News. Authorities say that they found his clothing stained with blood.

Authorities also found a hunting knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon, in a nearby pond. The knife was missing a tip, which authorities say was found on Bailey's body.

According to the arrest report, deputies found a security video that showed two teens — now believed to be Fucci and Bailey — walking east on a suburban street at approximately 1:45 a.m. on May 9. The video later showed just one person — believed to be the suspect — holding a pair of shoes while walking west at about 3:27 a.m. Authorities believe that Fucci killed Bailey in that window of time.

After Bailey's death, Fucci allegedly posted a taunting selfie from the back of a squad car. In the photo, he was displaying a peace sign. The photo was captioned, "Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?" A sheriff's spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that the boy in the photo was Fucci.

Authorities allege that Fucci told friends days before Bailey's killing that he planned to kill someone.

"He didn't say who that was," State Attorney R.J. Larizza told reporters in a news conference last week. "He indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them."