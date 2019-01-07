Suspect Accused of Fatally Shooting Calif. Man as He Slept Beside Daughters in Tent

A parolee was charged with murder Monday in the June shooting death of a man killed inside his tent while he camped with his daughters in a California state park, PEOPLE confirms.

The victim, Tristan Beaudette, 35, was fatally shot on June 22 in Malibu Creek State Park. He was sleeping near his daughters, who were in the tent with him, when he was shot. His daughters were not injured.

The suspect, Anthony Rauda, 42, was also charged with ten counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release. Two of the attempted murder charges relate to Beaudette’s two daughters; the rest of the charges are not related to Beaudette’s case.

Rauda, a convicted felon, was arrested last October on a parole violation after he was found armed with a rifle near the park. His arrest came after a string of alleged armed burglaries in nearby Agoura Hills and Calabasas.

He was sentenced in mid-December to 180 days in county jail for gun and ammunition violations and was in custody when the murder charges came down.

Authorities said Rauda’s arrest came after “incriminating” evidence was gathered allegedly linking him to the series of armed burglaries, multiple shooting incidents around the Malibu Creek Park area, including the killing of Beaudette.

Rauda, they say, acted alone.

“No similar crimes have been reported in the area since the October 2018, arrest of Rauda,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Suspect Allegedly Shot at Campers and Motorists For Year-and-a-Half

Authorities believe Rauda began opening fire on unsuspecting campers and motorists in November 2016 and continued to do so for more than a year-and-a-half.

In one of the cases, Rauda allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area in November 2016. Less than a week later, he allegedly fired into the sleeping area of another vehicle.

Police also allege Rauda shot into vehicles on three different occasions in 2017, including a Tesla on Las Virgenes Road on June 18, 2018. No one was injured.

However, four days later, authorities say Rauda allegedly fatally shot Beaudette.

Beaudette’s fatal shooting in the park rattled campground regulars who enjoyed the park’s relative safety and close proximity to L.A. and its tranquil hiking trails.

Police believed that Beaudette — a former researcher at the pharmaceutical company Allergan — was shot in the head while he slept.

Shortly after the killing, police announced they were also looking into seven unsolved reports of gunfire in the area outside and around the park over the previous two years.

Sources told NBC 4 that preliminary ballistics testing showed that more than one type of gun was used in those shootings.

Prior to the shooting, Beaudette and his wife had been preparing to relocate from Southern California to the Bay Area.

Police arrested Rauda in October on a remote hillside in Malibu Creek State Park one day after the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center was broken into and multiple items were stolen from a vending machine.

He was spotted after search crews observed fresh boot prints in the ground leading up to a steep ravine. The crews followed the prints about 50 yards before hearing movement in the brush and then seeing a man in black clothing walking quickly “who resembled the suspect in the burglaries,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at a press conference at the time.

During his December sentencing for gun and ammunition violations, Rauda was strapped to a wheeled chair and was wearing a mesh “spit guard” over his head. At the hearing, a sheriff’s detective testified that Rauda was carrying a rifle and two loaded 9mm magazines in his backpack when he was nabbed by police, NBC 4 reported.

Rauda is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in a Los Angeles County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges against him.