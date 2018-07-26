Police Have 'Valuable Information' into Slaying of Calif. Dad Shot Next to Daughters While Camping

Police have developed “valuable information” about the killing of a California scientist who was fatally shot while camping with his two young daughters, according to a Wednesday press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

However, “the motive or suspect information remains unknown” in the investigation of the death of 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette, states the release, adding that the department is working with investigators from other agencies.

Meanwhile, Beaudette’s wife has issued a statement urging people to come forward about the death of her husband, who was fatally shot in the head while inside his tent in the early morning hours of June 22.

Calling her husband’s death a “senseless loss,” Wu said, “I may never understand why our time together was cut short, but we had an incredible journey and I am so grateful for every day I had with him,” she said in the statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Tristan Beaudette and his two daughters Courtesy Beaudette Family

Wu said her husband, who was camping with his 2-and 4-year old daughters at Malibu Creek State Park, loved sharing his love of the outdoors with his daughters and “believed that campgrounds were the definition of a sanctuary where people could feel safe and secure.”

Beaudette had previously worked as a researcher at Allergan, a pharmaceutical company.

Wu, a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Irvine, had stayed home to study for an upcoming exam. The couple was preparing to relocate to the Bay Area.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in Beaudette’s slaying.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection between the homicide and previous reports of gunfire in the area in the last two years, though no tie has been established.

One of the shootings involved a man whose car was allegedly hit by gunfire as he was driving four days before Beaudette was killed, Cece Woods, the editor and owner of The Local Malibu, a local news website, told PEOPLE.

Tristan Beaudette and family courtesy Beaudette Family

In November 2016, the Los Angeles Times reported that James Rogers was sleeping overnight in a hammock in Tapia Park, just south of Malibu Creek, when he was struck in the right arm by birdshot from a shotgun.

And earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to two new reports of possible shots fired near the park.

Wu described Beaudette as a “devoted husband and father whose life revolved around our family, our happiness, and his hopes and dreams for our future.”

“We supported each other as we pursued our careers while balancing what truly mattered most: spending time with our girls and living life to the fullest,” she added.

Anyone with information on Tristan Beaudette’s murder or other shootings at Malibu Creek State Park should contact the homicide bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.