Trayvon Martin's Parents Speak Out in New Series: 'This Case Has Never Been Just About' Him

Six years after Travon Martin‘s shooting death and the controversial acquittal of his killer, George Zimmerman, the case is revisited in the documentary series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which premieres Monday night on BET and the Paramount Network.

The six-episode series, produced by JAY-Z, has the full support of Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, Trayvon’s mom and dad.

It traces the teen’s life, the details of his death and the ongoing activism he helped inspire — such as Black Lives Matter — after his story became a flashpoint for America’s ongoing debates about racially motivated violence and inequality.

“This case has never been just about Trayvon,” Tracy tells PEOPLE. “He is not the first black teenager to be shot and he won’t be the last. So I hope that this documentary brings attention to the issue.”

“As Trayvon’s parents, we have had to fight against the perception that he was a thug who deserved this,” Tracy adds. “This was a teenager coming home from the store; he was not a thug. He was racially profiled.” (Zimmerman’s lawyers have vigorously pushed back against the idea that he was a racist.)

Says Tracy: “As his parents, we felt the responsibility that we needed to tell who Trayvon really was, and not the thug that the defense made him out to be.”

The night Trayvon was killed, Feb. 26, 2012, he was walking to his father’s fiancee’s townhouse in Sanford, Florida, after buying a pack of Skittles at a nearby convenience store.

As the 17-year-old headed toward the home, he encountered Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer.

Although a 911 dispatcher told Zimmerman not to chase the teen, he did anyway. A fight ensued — the exact details of which were much disputed — and Zimmerman fatally shot Trayvon, who was unarmed.

Zimmerman invoked Florida’s expansive “Stand Your Ground” law, contending he was frightened that Trayvon was going to kill him and he had to protect himself.

Sybrina Fulton Michelle Bruzzese Photography

Charged with second-degree murder, Zimmerman was acquitted on July 13, 2013, after a closely watched trial. Thousands of protesters took to the streets after the verdict.

Fulton tells PEOPLE one of the goals of Rest in Power is to “show the love that two parents had for Trayvon, and this will tell people who he was.”

“We want to make sure that other families don’t go through what we went through,” she says, adding, “We miss him every day.”

Tracy echoes that: “It’s really important for people to see Trayvon as a person. He was a teenager who had a future ahead of him. This documentary will help people really know him as he was.”

Both parents say that they’ve had an outpouring of support from millennials since Trayvon’s death.

“There is something about the younger generation who this resonated with,” Fulton says. “They see themselves in Trayvon. They see what happened to him, and they know it’s not right.”

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres Monday (10 p.m. ET) on the Paramount Network and BET.