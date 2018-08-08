Trayvon Martin's Mom Hasn't Forgiven George Zimmerman, Who Killed Him, But Knows She Has To

Sybrina Fulton knows that, one day, she must forgive the man who fatally shot her son, Trayvon Martin, six years ago in Florida, as the teen was walking to his dad’s house after buying some candy.

Martin, 17, was killed in February 2012 by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after an altercation whose exact details were much disputed. Zimmerman claimed that he fired on Martin out of self-defense, because he feared for his life. Charged with second-degree murder, Zimmerman was acquitted on July 13, 2013, after a closely watched trial.

Late last month, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, a six-part docuseries about the shooting and the aftermath, premiered on the Paramount Network with the full support of Fulton and Tracy Martin, Travyon’s parents.

Among other things the series looks at the ongoing activism Trayvon’s death helped inspire — such as Black Lives Matter — after his story became a flashpoint for discussion about racially motivated violence and inequality in America.

Fulton appeared on CBS This Morning on Wednesday to talk about what it means to continue to speak out on behalf of her son, how she has coped since he was killed and how she feels about Zimmerman.

“I don’t give him a whole lot of time, a whole lot of focus,” she said on CBS.

Asked if she’s forgiven Zimmerman — who has allegedly bragged about Trayvon’s death (which he denied) and auctioned off the gun he used — Fulton says she has not but will eventually.

RELATED: Trayvon Martin’s Parents Speak Out in New Series — ‘This Case Has Never Been Just About’ Him

From left: Sybrina Fulton and George Zimmerman Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

Trayvon Martin Trayvon Martin Martin Family/AP

“I know that in my own time, in my own grief and in this whole grieving process, that I have to forgive, but by the same token, I’m not at that point yet,” Fulton told CBS’ Gayle King.

“I’m very honest with that,” she said. “A lot of people ask me that question, and I’m very open and honest about. I’m very real with my feelings and I know I have not forgiven.”

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Rest in Power premiere, Fulton said that one of the goals of series was to “show the love that two parents had for Trayvon, and this will tell people who he was.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“We want to make sure that other families don’t go through what we went through,” she said, adding, “We miss him every day.”

In her CBS interview on Wednesday, Fulton said that it is likely that they will donate evidence in the case to a museum who requested the items.

“Even though I gave birth to Travyon, I just think that he is everybody’s son,” she explained, “and I need to share those things with everybody.”

Rest in Power continues airing Monday (10 p.m. ET) on the Paramount Network and BET.