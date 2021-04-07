Travis Rudolph is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to a double shooting on Wednesday morning

Former NFL Player Travis Rudolph Arrested and Charged with Murder in Double Shooting Case

Former NFL player Travis Rudolph has been arrested in connection to a double shooting on early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and another injured.

Deputies from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office were called to the 500 block of N. Redwood Drive in Lake Park, Florida, shortly after midnight about a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation, according to authorities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that one man had been transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Another man was found dead "a short distance away" in the city of West Palm Beach, a press release about Rudolph's arrest said.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office allege that a total of four people were "shot at or by" Rudolph, 25.

Two people were uninjured in the incident, according to authorities. The condition of the injured man is unknown at this time.

Rudolph is currently held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, online jail records show.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday. It's unclear if Rudolph has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

travis rudolph Image zoom Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As a Florida State University wide receiver, Rudolph gained viral fame in 2016 when he befriended a sixth grader with autism after noticing that the student was eating lunch alone.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2017 draft and played in seven games with the team.

Rudolph then spent a short time with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The football player has been released from the Blue Bombers in the wake of his arrest, according to a statement from the team.

"The organization was made aware of Travis Rudolph's arrest this morning and he has subsequently been released," Darren Cameron, the Senior Director of Public & Player Relations for the Blue Bombers, wrote in a tweet.