Travis Barker Explains Reasons for Plane Crash Lawsuit

Travis Barker has explained why he filed a lawsuit blaming the pilots and faulty equipment for a plane crash that severely injured him and DJ AM and killed four others, including the pilots.

“If something goes wrong that’s not supposed to go wrong or you fall victim of it, I think you should be compensated,” the former Blink 182 drummer tells E!

The Learjet crash, he says, left him with third-degree burns and a life that’ll never be the same again.

“I can’t go swimming. I can’t do some of the things that normal people can do,” he tells E! “I didn’t ask for that to happen.”

DJ AM (real name Adam Goldstein) is not part of the litigation.

“I can’t speak for him,” he says. “I think everyone just has different attorneys.”

