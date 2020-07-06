Shooting Death of Fla. Transgender Woman Spotlights Rampant Violence Against Community

At least 20 violent deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people have occurred this year, says the Human Rights Campaign

A transgender woman found fatally shot in Pompano Beach, Fla., has police seeking the public's help to find her killer.

A 911 call at 10:18 p.m. Friday summoned Broward County sheriff's deputies to an address where they found the victim, 27-year-old Cameron Breon, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, the agency said in a news release. She died at the scene a short time later.

The victim was known as Bree “Nuk” Black, reports the Sun-Sentinel.

Her death follows the July 1 murder in Amite City, La., of 32-year-old Black transgender woman Shaki Peters, "believed to be at least the 19th known violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year in the U.S.," according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), whose tally of at least 27 such deaths in 2019 tied the deadliest year on record.

HRC also noted the June 30 death in Dallas of another Black transgender woman, 22-year-old Merci Mack.

A change.org petition that has attracted more than 300,000 signatures has separately drawn attention to the June 25 death of Brayla Stone, a 17-year-old Black transgender girl found dead in her car in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Police have since arrested a suspect in Stone's death, Trevone Miller, 18, on a charge of capital murder. It could not be immediately determined if Miller had an attorney or had entered a plea.

According to HRC, 91 percent of transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally shot or killed in 2019 were Black women, with 81 percent younger than 30 years old.

“In just four days, we have seen the deaths of at least three transgender and gender non-conforming people, including Shaki Peters," said Tori Cooper, director of Community Engagement for HRC’s Trans Justice Initiative, in a statement on the organization's website. "This horrific spike in violence against our community must be an urgent call to action for every single person in this nation.”

“This is the deadliest period we have on record," said Cooper. "While we are still awaiting facts on the ground, it is clear that members of our beloved community are being killed because of who they are. Racism, toxic masculinity, misogyny and transphobia are destroying lives and taking away our loved ones. I am heartbroken. I am furious. When will our country stop killing us?”