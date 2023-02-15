Transgender U.K. Teen, 16, Found Fatally Stabbed in Park, Suspects Are 2 15-Year-Olds

Two British teens were charged Wednesday with the murder of a transgender girl who was found dead in a park Saturday.

The teens, two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, are accused of killing 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, Cheshire Constabulary said in a press release.

Ghey's body was discovered along a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, a city outside of Warrington in northwest England, just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Police said was stabbed multiple times, according to CNN.

Police said investigators are exploring if her death is an anti-transgender hate crime.

"All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime," police said.

"A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened," Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said.

Christopher Furlong/Getty

In a family statement, the teen was described as "a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her."

"Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious," the family said. "Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind. The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Hundreds of people have attended vigils across the country for the teen who had a very large following on TikTok.

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty

She "stuck up for me, and listened to my rants when I needed it the most," said one friend on social media, according to the BBC.

The teens are expected to appear in Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, the BBC reported.