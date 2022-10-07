'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested

So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 12:58 PM
Asia Jynaé Foster, tansgender woman murdered in Houston
Asia Jynaé Foster. Photo: Asia Jynaé Foster/Instagram

Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police.

Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge to enter a plea. Information on whether he has a lawyer was not available Friday.

Foster was last seen entering a car that wasn't her own the night she was killed.

According to the statement, on Nov. 20, 2020, "officers were dispatched to a person down call in the roadway" along East Greenridge Drive — near the Houston Galleria — "and found Ms. Foster with at least one gunshot wound," reads the Houston Police statement on Richards' arrest.

Paramedics responded to the scene, where Foster, 22, was pronounced dead.

"Further investigation identified Richards as a suspect in this case," the statement continues.

KTRK in Houston reports that Foster met up with Richards at his apartment complex near the Galleria on the evening she was killed.

Bird Foster, Asia's mother, told KTRK she wants the perpetrator "to do time. I want to see him wake up every day behind bars. He has to see it every day, the rest of this life."

She called the alarming number of murders of transgender people "absolutely an epidemic."

Jermal Tyrelle Richards, 32, now charged with murder in the Nov. 2020 fatal shooting of a transgender female at 3400 East Greenridge Drive
Jermal Tyrelle Richards. Houston Police/Twitter

Bird said she'd always accepted Asia for who she was, and does not understand why people are being targeted in America for their gender identity.

"Why?," she asked. "The hate you have for someone is someone else living some other way. Not your life. They just want to live their life some sort of way."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

In 2021, the agency tracked 50 homicides of transgender and gender non-conforming people.

At least 37 transgender and gender non-conforming persons were killed in 2020.

Related Articles
brazil johnson
A Black Transgender Woman Was Murdered in Milwaukee 3 Weeks Ago. Her Killer Is Still at Large
Regina “Mya” Allen; Clayton Hubbird
Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman 
Lyberdee J. Cisneros
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
Chante Mahogany Wilson
Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby
Kineh N'Gaojia; Yolanda N'Gaojia
Months After a Grieving Mom Was Fatally Shot While Visiting Son's Grave on His Birthday, a Suspect Is Arrested
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Gret Glyer
CEO of Non-Profit that Helped the Needy Is Fatally Shot Inside Home, No Suspects ID'd
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
2 People Dead, 1 Other Injured After Shooting at a Milwaukee Grocery Store Parking Lot
Felicia Johnson
Man Suspected of Dismembering Missing Calif. Woman Googled 'How to Be a Serial Killer,' Remains at Large: Cops
Miguel Angel Moreno
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box
AJ Drew McGinley
Beloved Youth Basketball Coach and Mentor Was Killed at June Vigil, Suspect Recently Arrested
Tamara Cornelius
Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect
Tia Clark Pregnant Woman Killed https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2069147526565534&set=a.101406903339616
Houston Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day After Finding Out She Was Pregnant: 'She Was Excited'