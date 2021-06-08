Transgender Man Is Slashed in Alleged N.Y.C. Hate Attack After Being Rebuffed by Family, Wife Says

A 54-year-old man who served prison time for murder has been arrested in New York City for allegedly attacking a transgender man and his wife on the subway, PEOPLE learns.

NYPD sources confirm that Troy Tyrell has been charged with slashing 23-year-old Khleo Finnie and his wife Friday morning.

The sources believe that Finnie pulled out a knife on the subway after Tyrell kicked him in the face and assaulted his wife, striking her in the eye as she tried to intervene.

Finnie's wife spoke to the New York Daily News, saying she needed stitches after the attack.

Sources confirm that Tyrell had allegedly verbally harassed the couple - spewing transphobic slurs - both before and after the attack.

Soon after Finnie pulled out the knife, Tyrell allegedly took the knife from him. He then used the knife to cut Finnie's arm and tried to stab his wife's torso, the sources reported.

Tyrell allegedly fled the subway once the train stopped. The couple chased after him, eventually flagging down police who took him into custody.

Tyrell has been charged with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

Finnie was also arrested by police, and has been charged with menacing.

According to the NYPD sources, Finnie can be seen in footage filmed by another passenger on the subway, apparently brandishing a knife.

It was unclear if Tyrell or Finnie had entered pleas to the charges against them. PEOPLE was unable to reach either for comment, and lawyer information for them was unavailable.

Finnie's wife told the News the assault followed an emotional trip to South Carolina, where Finnie saw his family.

The News reports Finnie traveled there, hoping to be hired by his brother's construction firm.

"He was going to save up some money and I was going to go down there with him," said Finnie's wife, 22, who asked to remain anonymous.

"It didn't work out," she added, saying she believed "his family still doesn't accept his lifestyle."