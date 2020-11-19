Transgender Beauty Queen Is Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Husband in Their Miami High-Rise

Authorities in Miami have charged a 27-year-old man with murder, alleging he fatally stabbed his wife, a transgender woman who was well-known in South Florida.

This week, Yunieski Carey Herrera, 39, a Cuba-born salsa dancer, performer and contestant in numerous beauty pageants, became at least the 37th transgender woman to die from violence this year in the United States, according to the Human Rights Watch.

Herrera's husband, Ygor Arrudasouza, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

According to WPLG, citing an arrest report, Arrudasouza allegedly confessed to the crime, telling investigators he was under the influence of crystal meth when he fatally stabbed Herrera in a jealous rage using a fork and knife.

Her body was found inside her 19th-floor condo in Miami on Tuesday.

Herrera was also a model whose professional name was Yuni Carey.

The station reports that Arrudasouza called 911 to their condo early on Tuesday morning. He allegedly told responding officers meth had ruined his life — and that he had stabbed his wife to death inside their apartment, according to the arrest report.

Arrudasouza allegedly said the couple had been arguing when Herrera told him "she had a better man" than him. WPLG's report indicates police say he told them he retrieved a knife and fork from the kitchen, then found Herrera on their bed. He allegedly pushed her onto the floor, and starting stabbing her.

Citing the arrest report, WPLG states that Arrudasouza told police he "stabbed her multiple times until he realized what he had done." He also allegedly said he "deserves the punishment that comes to him."

Arrudasouza is being held without bond, and has yet to plead to the charge.

The name of his court-appointed counsel was unavailable at press time.

Raul Griffith, a friend of Herrera's said she was loved and admired in the local LGBTQ community.