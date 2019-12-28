Trans Activist Who Fought for LGBTQ Acceptance Is Killed in Toronto, Man Is Charged with Her Murder

Image zoom Julie Berman Pride Toronto

A beloved trans activist in Toronto has been murdered.

Julie Berman, 51, was sadly killed Sunday in just the type of violence that she spent her life trying to prevent. She was found in downtown Toronto with “blunt-impact trauma” to her head, Toronto police homicide Det. Rob Choe told Canadian outlet CBC.

The Toronto police said in a press release Monday that Berman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Twenty-nine-year-old Colin Harnack has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident, police said. It was unclear whether or not Harnack has an attorney.

“In loving memory of Julie Berman, a proud Trans Woman and tireless advocate who fought to raise awareness of the increasing rates of anti-trans violence across our city. With heavy hearts, we will remember Julie. #RestInPeace,” Pride Toronto said in a tweet on Friday.

Pride Toronto’s executive director Olivia Nuamah added to CBC that Berman had “suffered violence in the past,” and pointed out the importance of remembering “her advocacy in openly willing to talk about what happens inside the trans community, and her ability to advocate for rights of all members, that made the community better.”

Berman volunteered with the Toronto-based LGBTQ+ charity The 519 for 30 years, according to CBC.

Berman’s friend Davina Hader told CBC that the activist worked hard for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be accepted.

“She was vocal about transphobia and was always working on education so that there would be better acceptance of the LGBT community,” Hader told the outlet. “She was, honestly, a beautiful person. She had a very strong aura about her, it’s just very sad. There’s no reason this should have happened, it’s just tragic.”