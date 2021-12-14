The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media premieres on Peacock on Dec. 17

Gabby Petito's Family Opens Up About Her Murder in New Peacock Documentary — Watch the Trailer

Gabby Petito's parents and stepparents are opening up about the lifestyle blogger's disappearance and death in their first sit-down interview since she went missing in August.

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media promises to "shed new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion" to Petito's story, which captured the world's attention earlier this summer.

In addition to taking a closer look at the 22-year-old's ill-fated cross-country road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie, "Gabby's parents reflect on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before" in the highly anticipated documentary.

In a trailer released on Monday, Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, called her disappearance "every parent's nightmare."

"The thoughts that were going through my head were, 'Something really bad has happened to her,' " her mom Nicole Schmidt added.

The van life influencer's father, Joe Petito, and stepmother, Tara Petito, also appear in the documentary.

Petito's family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie quietly returned home from their trip in Petito's van. At that point, they had not heard from their daughter since late August. PEOPLE confirmed with the Suffolk County Police Department that Petito last contacted her relatives on Aug. 25, when she was near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito's remains were found on Sept. 19. Two days later, authorities announced that she had died by homicide. On Oct. 12, a medical examiner announced in a press conference that Petito had died by strangulation. Shortly before Petito's remains were found, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said that the 23-year-old had also gone missing.