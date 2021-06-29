Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, was arrested in connection with the death of Carmen Enriquez, 33, who was shot and killed while waiting for her sons at their friends' Fort Worth home

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Man Accused of Murdering Texas Mom in Front of Her Kids

A Texas man wanted for the shooting death of a mother of six was arrested following a traffic stop.

On Sunday, deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Department pulled over Hector Rivera, 18, of Saginaw, because he was allegedly driving a 2012 Kia Forte without a license plate on the front, the sheriff's department said in a release.

Deputies ran a check on the driver and soon realized that a warrant had been issued for Rivera's arrest in connection with the June 2020 drive-by shooting death of 33-year-old Carmen Enriquez, a mother of six.

hector rivera Hector Rivera | Credit: Tarrant County Correction Center

Enriquez was shot and killed a year ago, on June 29, 2020, while sitting inside her son's car on the 200 block of West Mason St. in Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police said, WFAA reported.

Enriquez had driven her sons to visit their friends when a gunman in a dark-colored SUV rode by and shot at her vehicle, police said, the Star-Telegram reported.

She was shot in the head after someone in the SUV fired six or seven rounds at her vehicle, Enriquez's sister, Isabel Guererro, told the Star-Telegram in 2020.

"It's horrible, just knowing that you'll never see your sister again," Guerrero told the Star-Telegram. "You'll never hear her voice. You'll never get to laugh with her. You'll never get to do anything that you did before. It's a horrible feeling that I wish on nobody."

Rivera was arrested Monday and charged with murder, Fort Worth jail records show.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

He is being held on $100,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea.