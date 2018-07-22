California Gunman Arrested After Hostage Situation at Trader Joe's: Police

A gunman was arrested after shooting his grandmother and girlfriend and then barricading himself inside of a California Trader Joe’s, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

About 18 ambulances and more than 100 firefighters responded to the hostage situation at the national grocery chain’s store in L.A.’s Silver Lake neighborhood prior the arrest, CNN reports. Police said it was not clear how many people were stuck inside the store with the suspect.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 p.m. PT in South Los Angeles and the suspect, 20, fled in his grandmother’s 2015 Toyota Camry, leading police in a vehicle pursuit, according to police.

“The suspect fired at police officers. No officers were injured,” the spokesman said.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The suspect, who remains unidentified, took a young woman from the home and “drug her” with him, Chief Michael Moore told reporters.

He took multiple victims hostage and “held them against their will,” Moore said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters at a press conference a woman inside of the Trader Joe’s was shot and killed.

“The suspect was wounded in his left arm,” Garcetti said. “I regret to inform you that there is one fatality that occurred inside of a woman. She was pulled out by the police department from the store. The fire department was able to take her but she was pronounced [dead] here on site.”

Damian Dovarganes/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The mayor said about 40 to 50 people were in the Trader Joe’s, although “a slow and steady stream of them” began to leave the store with the suspect releasing some of them as well.

“The suspect at the end asked for handcuffs, he handcuffed himself,” Garcetti said adding the suspect gave himself over to police.

Damian Dovarganes/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Police said the suspect crashed the vehicle into a pole before fleeing on foot and firing at officers as he entered the store.

The suspect has not been identified. Police say the victims shot were transported to a nearby hospital, although it is unclear what their condition is.

A family reunification center has been set up for those seeking relatives who may have been involved in the incident. They may call (323) 561-3211.