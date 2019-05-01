Image zoom Nathalie Feliciano, 33, of Waterbury, Connecticut Facebook

A Connecticut woman who went outside during a family party to talk to her “toxic” boyfriend ended up dead when the man allegedly shot her in the face, ran over her with his truck and left her bleeding in the driveway, say authorities.

Luisito DeJesus, 33, of Hartford, was arrested and charged Tuesday with allegedly murdering his girlfriend of six months, Nathalie Feliciano, 33, of Waterbury, multiple outlets including the Hartford Courant, WFSB and WTNH and report.

Image zoom Luisito DeJesus, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut Hartford Police Department

Mother to a 16-year-old son, Feliciano was found face-down in the driveway of her home in a pool of blood, surrounded by shattered glass, with tire marks on her body, according to the arrest warrant application obtained by PEOPLE.

She had been shot in the right cheek, the application says.

DeJesus was arrested on Monday afternoon following a high-speed car chase in Hartford after he allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed a man at gunpoint, the application states.

He had allegedly held up the man, who was helping him change his car battery Sunday night, WFSB reports.

DeJesus is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal carrying of a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle, according to the application.

He is being held on $3.7 million bail.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt went over a lengthy list of DeJesus’s previous assault convictions and arrests, including larceny, armed robbery and an outstanding warrant for violating a protective order in Danielson, WTNH reports. “If we turn to his record, it is repeat with instances of domestic violence,” Platt told the judge.

“He is a monster,” Jasmin Rodriguez, Feliciano’s sister-in-law, told WFSB outside of court on Tuesday. “He took the life of a beautiful soul. And now he’s going to get what he deserves.”

“It’s sickening to know a monster like that did that to a wonderful soul like her. … It’s so surreal. She is someone who never in a million years deserved to have her life taken away,” the Courant reports.

DeJesus initially told police Feliciano was playing with the gun outside her Waterbury home but then changed his story to say that the weapon accidentally fired while he was holding it, according to the application.

DeJesus was physically and mentally abusive toward Feliciano, according to the application.

On the night of the alleged murder, Feliciano’s family warned her not to talk to DeJesus during the party, WFSB reports.

She had gone with her mother to get a protective order against DeJesus, but changed her mind, NBC Connecticut reports.

After Feliciano died, her mother found a note her daughter left behind, asking her to take care of her son “because I don’t know if I’m gonna be longer living,” family friend Javier Andujar told NBC Connecticut.

“She knew he was gonna kill her,” he said.

Feliciano told him that Dejesus threatened to kill her if she left him, Andujar told the Courant.

DeJesus lured Feliciano to his car to talk before she was shot, he said.

Feliciano told Andujar that she wanted to get away and start a new life but she feared his violence, he told the Courant.

“She had no choice. … She wanted to protect her family,” said Andujar.