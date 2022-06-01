Irma Garcia died while protecting her students from a gunman who killed 19 children and another teacher last Tuesday in the United States’ second-deadliest school shooting

Town of Uvalde Pays Respects to Teacher Irma Garcia and Her Husband Joe, Who Died 2 Days Apart

The Uvalde community is paying their respects to heroic teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe, who will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Irma, who died protecting her students from a gunman who killed 19 children and another teacher at Robb Elementary School last week, and Joe, who died just two days later after reportedly going into cardiac arrest, were remembered at a wake on Tuesday, per their obituaries.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"May you and your students and husband all be reunited in heaven. You are a true hero. Praying for [your] entire family," one person wrote in an online tribute to Irma, while another said, "My condolences to the Garcia family. Irma you are a hero to all of us. Continue to look over your family and students families."

https://www.rekfunerals.com/obituary/Irma-Garcia. ; https://www.rekfunerals.com/obituary/Jose-Antonio-Garcia?fbclid=IwAR2afLrKqkBsVfy798o9_n5L9MwMIpi3z1sWdzvVf9Pqcb0mDY-0XwftlPg Credit: Obituary

Tributes for Joe also poured in, with one person writing, "My condolences to the family of Joe and Irma. Joe was a sweet, kind, and funny partner at Hondo HEB 424. May God give you comfort and peace during this time of loss."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Another added: "When you work at HEB, you become family! I will never forget the day you and Irma came to tour your new assignment. She was beaming, happy for you, supporting your new role. Joe, you had a true servant's heart, serving our community as well as service to the Lord. I will always cherish our conversations. Joe, may you and your sweetheart Irma rest in peace and may perpetual light shine upon you."

As family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones remembered Irma and Joe, the couple laid side-by-side in "twin caskets" draped in all-white floral arrangements consisting of roses, lilies, and carnations, and a single pink rose on Irma's casket, reports The Post.

The outlet also reports that the couple's eldest child – Cristian, a 23-year-old marine – stood near his parents' caskets, "occasionally" shaking hands and receiving hugs from those in attendance.

The couple also shares three other children: Jose, Lyliana and Alysandra.

RELATED VIDEO: Husband of Texas Teacher Killed Protecting Her Students Dies 2 Days Later: 'Broken Heart'

"She died a hero trying to protect her students," Irma's nephew John Martinez told PEOPLE last week, adding one of the 19 children killed in the shooting was found dead in her arms. "She was a mom to them as well."

Added Martinez: "She was a light in every room. She always had joy in her. She was a light to the world. I just really do want her to be remembered as someone who put her life on the line, to the very last moment. She sacrificed herself."

A GoFundMe started for the Garcia family has so far raised nearly $2.8 million, with over 50,000 donations from people across the world.

A Funeral Mass will be held for the couple at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.