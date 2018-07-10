Town Council Member, 42, Allegedly Had Affair with Teen Girl After Posing as 17-Year-Old Online

A former Connecticut town official has been accused of carrying on a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage girl whom he first met online while he was pretending to be a 17-year-old boy, according to multiple news outlets.

Jon Landry, a former Farmington council member who left office as word of the investigation spread, allegedly posed as the teenage boy when he first connected with the girl with whom he would later have an affair — all while he was married with two children — according to the Hartford Courant.

While the girl, now a 22-year-old woman, reportedly said that their sex was consensual and did not occur while she was underage, one local political official likened the dynamic to the grooming of a child.

Landry, 42, has been charged with second-degree harassment and interfering with police, both misdemeanors, local TV station WTIC reports.

A newly released 15-page affidavit obtained by the Courant and news station WVIT, details how the elaborate case first came to light. The court documents reveal that police learned of Landry’s alleged misdeeds while investigating a possibly fictitious woman named “Jessica Monroe.”

“Monroe,” who authorities believe is an alias for someone who has yet to be identified, allegedly threatened to release inappropriate pictures of the 22-year-old woman if she stopped having sex with “Jason Davis” — a cover name for Landry, according to investigators.

The woman, Landry’s suspected victim who is identified as “Jane Doe” in the affidavit, told police that she and “Davis” allegedly had been in a relationship for nearly 10 years and that they had been having sex since 2013.

The woman told police she was 12 when she met “Davis” — actually Landry — online in 2008 and that he told her he was a 17-year-old who lived with his parents in Farmington, near her hometown of Newington.

For four years the pair communicated via text messages before meeting in person, the woman told police. Their relationship turned sexual in 2013 when she turned 16, the legal age of consent in the state, according to the affidavit as described in news reports.

Landry is not accused of having sexual contact with the woman while she was underage and she said their sex was consensual.

“It’s so sad to see someone groom a 12-year-old for a future sexual relationship,” the town’s Republican Party chairman, Mike Clark, told the Courant this week. “You really feel for the young woman who was victimized.”

“The second emotion you feel is this anger at Jon, who was elected to a position of public trust and involved in a number of service organizations,” Clark said. “That betrayal, and having that secret identity in life, has left many of us who knew him just very angry with him.

While they were involved, the woman and Landry created a sex “contract” called “The Jadago Four [expletive] Subscription Policy,” according to the Courant, citing the affidavit.

“This contract was meant to keep both Doe and Jason Davis on the same page with regard to the sexual expectations of and specific obligations to the other party,” according to the affidavit, the paper reports.

The pair’s relationship was described as “on and off” for years by police in the affidavit, according to the Courant. Their sexual contact allegedly continued at least through September.

However, later in the relationship, investigators noted that when the woman did not want to have sex with Landry, he would allegedly pressure her and threaten her, ultimately trying to “instill a fear in her” of what he would do if she did not comply — which led authorities to charge him with harassment.

It was during this time that the unidentified “Monroe” began to contact the woman and urge her to have sex with Landry. Soon, “Monroe” purported to have obtained inappropriate pictures of the woman from Landry and that the images would be released if the woman did not have sex with him.

After the woman went to police in Newington, they contacted “Davis,” but Landry allegedly did not reveal his true identity at that point — which formed the basis of his interference charge.

In January, news of the police probe leaked and Landry resigned as from the town council only two months into his third term, the Courant reports.

On Tuesday, Landry’s attorney, H. Brian Dumeer, released a statement to WVIT. (PEOPLE could not immediately reach Dumeer for comment and it was unclear if Landry has pleaded to his charges.)

“My client has cooperated with the authorities, however this is an active investigation and we are limited in the information we can share,” Dumeer reportedly said. “Mr. Landry looks forward to a speedy resolution to this investigation and case. We also ask that his family’s privacy be respected.”

Dumeer told the Courant that Landry “continues to deny any wrongdoing” and “has cooperated with the investigation.”