Tow-Truck Driver Finds Bodies of Mom, 3 Kids Dead in Rental Car

Police in upstate New York are investigating the death of a mother and her three children as a murder-suicide.

On Sunday afternoon, a tow truck driver responded to a call to remove an overdue rental car from a driveway, PIX11, the Standard-Post and CNYCentral report. When he arrived, the driver found four bodies inside the vehicle and called 911.

First responders confirmed the occupants were deceased and police began to investigate their deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.

The victims have been identified as Crystal Savage, 35, and her three children: Ari Ase, 8; Maya Ase, 7; and 3-year-old John Savage.

“My son was 3, super intelligent, aware, loving, happy … murdered,” John’s father, Jarmen Savage, told the Post-Standard in a Facebook message. Savage said Ari and Maya were from a previous relationship.

According to the Onondaga County District Attorney, the family died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a burning charcoal grill in the car’s trunk.

Some of the children had autism, the Post-Standard reports.

“The evidence that we have so far is that the three kids were high maintenance for mom. Mom had some physical issues that we don’t exactly know what they were,” District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told CNYCentral.

A vigil will be held Tuesday evening and is open to the public.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.