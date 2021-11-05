Tourists and Hyatt Staff Forced Inside the Cancún Hotel as Suspected Gang Members Open Fire

Reports of gunmen on the beach near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort began surfacing on social media around 3 p.m. local time

Two suspected gang members were killed after gunmen opened fire on a Mexico beach near Cancún on Thursday.

Reports of gunmen on the beach near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort began surfacing on social media around 3 p.m. local time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A short time later, the attorney general's office in the state of Quintana Roo wrote on social media that there had been a "confrontation" between suspected drug dealers who were members of rival gangs on the beach in Bahía Petempich, Puerto Morelos.

Two of the individuals involved were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials added that "there are no serious injuries." Authorities did not release any other information at this time.

Guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort were reportedly escorted off the beach to shelter in place while the situation was being investigated.

In a video posted by one user named Mike Sington, a staff member appears to tell a group of guests that they "are all safe at this time." Another staff member adds that a suspect had been apprehended.

Sington wrote in a follow-up tweet that guests were being "told to shelter in the room now and lock and barricade the door."

A spokesperson for Hyatt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The incident comes just two weeks after two tourists were killed and three others were wounded during a shooting at a restaurant in Tulum. According to the Associated Press, the shooting broke out during a fight between two warring groups of drug dealers in the area.

The tourists were dining at a street-side eatery and were likely caught in the crossfire, authorities told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Yucatan Peninsula state of Quintana Roo includes the popular resort towns of Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and Cancún. They are located along a strip called the Riviera Maya.

The area has made headlines regarding several gruesome crimes over the past six months. In June, Vice reported that two people were killed on a Cancún beach after a pair of assassins on a jet ski opened fire. Also in June, officials told The Associated Press that two people were killed and another was injured in another shooting on a Tulum beach.