'Torso Killer' Pleads Guilty to Killing N.Y. Dance Instructor, Confesses to 4 More Murders

A New Jersey man notoriously known as the "Torso Killer" has pleaded guilty to killing a 23-year-old dance teacher in 1968

By
Published on December 6, 2022 04:26 PM
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham. Photo: Nassau County DA (2)

A New Jersey man notoriously known as the "Torso Killer" has pleaded guilty to killing a 23-year-old dance teacher, decades after she was found dead.

According to a Nassau County District Attorney's Office press release, 76-year-old Richard Cottingham, who is currently serving a life sentence without parole in a New Jersey state prison for killing six young women between 1967 and 1980, confessed to the 1968 slaying of Diane Cusick.

For Cusick's murder, he was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Cottingham, who is also known as the "Times Square Killer," admitted to killing four additional women between 1972 and 1973, authorities said.

Because he will live out the rest of his days behind bars due to prior murder convictions, the DA agreed not to prosecute him for the slayings of the four other victims: 21-year-old Mary Beth Heinz, 23-year-old Laverne Moye, 33-year-old Sheila Heiman and 18-year-old Maria Emerita Rosado Nieves.

DA Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement Monday, "Serial killer Richard Cottingham has caused irreparable harm to so many people and so many families. Today, he took responsibility for the murder of five young women here in Nassau County between 1968 and 1973."

"He overpowered, assaulted, and brutally murdered them to satisfy his craven desires," she said.

"Thankfully he will spend the rest of his life in prison where he belongs."

According to the release, on Feb. 16, 1968, Cusick, a dance instructor in Oceanside, N.Y., told her family she was going to the Green Acres Mall to buy a pair of dancing shoes.

She never returned home.

The next morning, her parents found her body in the backseat of her car in the mall parking lot, the release reads. Her mouth was taped shut and her hands were bound. Cusick was strangled to death, according to authorities.

In 2021, DNA evidence from the case was retested, and in 2022, authorities were able to match the DNA to Cottingham.

During that time, Cottingham also admitted to the murders of Heinz, Moye, Heiman and Nieves, authorities said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In May 1972, the body of Heinz was discovered strangled to death, floating face down in a muddy stream in a wooded area of Rockville Centre, N.Y., according to the release. She suffered from multiple scrapes and bruises to the face and neck.

In July 1972, Moye's body was found in the same area as Heinz, authorities said. She too was strangled to death.

A year later in July 1973, Heiman was discovered fatally bludgeoned in her North Woodmere, N.Y., bathroom. She also suffered from a broken jaw and cuts to her neck and face, according to authorities.

Then in December 1973, Nieves was found dead in a weeded area of Jones Beach, N.Y. She was strangled to death and her body was covered in plastic bags, per the release.

"Richard Cottingham killed who he wanted, when he wanted because he's a serial killer," Donnelly said at a news conference, according to The New York Times. "That is what he is."

Related Articles
Laila Harris
Police Search for Unknown Suspect After 15-Year-Old Girl is Shot Dead at Ga. Party: 'Please Come Forward'
Deputy Austin Walsh
Fla. Deputy Allegedly Shot, Killed by Fellow Officer Roommate Who 'Jokingly' Fired Gun He Thought Was Unloaded
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
45-year-old Chen Wu, Wu was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Okla. Man Demanded $300K Before Killing Four People At Marijuana Grow Operation, Prosecutor Says
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Grandfather of Slain Texas 7-Year-Old Speaks Out About Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Her
This photos shows the gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
N.C. Faces Power Outages After 'Targeted' Shootings of Power Stations as Motive Remains Unclear
Christopher Francisquini; Camilla
Fugitive Father Arrested in Connection with 'Heinous' Killing of 11-Month-Old Daughter
Kaari Thompson, Toddler Killed Grocery Shopping
4-Year-Old Pa. Girl Is Allegedly Shot to Death While Grocery Shopping with Her Mom
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Surviving Roommates of Slain University of Idaho Students Break Silence
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
2 Killed in Suspected Rash of Druggings and Robberies in N.Y.C. Gay Nightlife Scene
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
FedEx Driver Arrested in Kidnapping and Killing of Missing Texas Child: 'It Hurts Our Hearts'
The Oriental Trading Company facility in La Vista, Neb., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. An employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who left a noose on the chair of a Black colleague has been fired and authorities are looking into whether hate crime charges should be brought in the case. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Lucy Letby Tried to Kill Baby Girl Hours After Celebrating her 100th Day Alive, Court Hears
golfer Mark Wells
Mississippi Golfer Allegedly Bit Off Man's Nose in a Fight Over Game
Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska
Club Q Shooting Prompts Top Drag Queens to Hire Armed Security Guards: Report