Nursing Student Was Fatal Victim of Toronto Mass Shooting: 'Smart, Funny, Kind, Caring, Beautiful'

One of the two fatal victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting on a busy Toronto street has been identified as 18-year-old Reese Fallon, who planned to attend college to study nursing, according to multiple reports.

According to ABC News, a 10-year-old girl whose name has not been released was also killed in the attack, which also injured 13 people.

The Toronto Star reports that Fallon had recently graduated from Malvern Collegiate Institute and was planning to study nursing at McMaster University.

Fallon’s younger sister posted a moving Instagram tribute, the paper reports.

“You had so much going for you. You are so smart, funny, kind, caring, beautiful and that’s why I know you are a perfect angel,” the sister wrote. “You were in the wrong place at the wrong time and you were the victim of this story.”

Julia Steel, the wife of one of Fallon’s teachers, described her to the paper as “just a wonderful, lovely girl.”

“For this to happen to her is just unthinkable. We just don’t even know how to process it,” Steel added.

Sarah Lomon, a friend of Fallon’s sister, also remembered Fallon in an interview with the Toronto Star. “She was literally an amazing person. She was smart, she was funny, she was beautiful, she had so many friends,” Lomon said. “She had a bright future. She got into a good university.”

The gunman, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, died near the scene of the attack after police exchange gunfire with him, The New York Times reports.

The shooter opened fired around Danforth Street and Logan Avenue in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have not determined a motive yet.

The shooter’s family released a statement expressing condolences to the victims and saying he suffered from mental health problems including psychosis, reports The New York Times.

“While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end,” the statement says.

Two GoFundMe pages — the Danforth Shooting Victims Fund and Danforth Strong — have been established to help victims and their families.

Those in the Toronto area can donate blood through Canadian Blood Services.