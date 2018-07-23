At Least 2 Killed, 12 Injured in Toronto Mass Shooting on Popular Street: 'A Despicable Act'

At least two people were killed and 12 others injured when a gunman opened fire on a popular street in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night, the Toronto Police Service confirmed on Twitter.

The incident occurred near Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood around 10 p.m. local time, according to The Washington Post. Police confirmed that the suspect is deceased on Twitter.

Responding authorities caught up with the suspect on a nearby street, and exchanged gunfire, CTV reported police said. He then ran back to Danforth Avenue, where he was found dead on the sidewalk, CTV reported.

Police said that the suspect used a handgun in the attack. Information about the shooter or any motives have not yet been released by police, the Post reported.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders initially confirmed that one “female adult” was killed in the shooting, with the authorities updating the death toll to two on Twitter early Monday. On Sunday, Saunders told the Post that a “young girl, I believe 8 or 9 years old” was in “critical condition.”

– at this time, we have two victims who have been pronounced ^js — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

The area is a popular and lively part of the city, according to the Post.

One witness to the shooting told CBS News that he thought the gunfire “was fireworks at first.”

“It was a rapid fire, and then there would be a pause and more fire,” John Tulloch told CBS News. “We didn’t know what it was. We saw people starting to run in our direction, and I still didn’t know what it was. And then more people were running, and so we started running and we ran down a side street.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shooting on Twitter, writing, “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2018

In his own statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory wrote, “Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening.”

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018

Police have requested for any witnesses to come forward with information by calling 416-808-2222. Anonymous tips can be called in at 1-800-222-8477.