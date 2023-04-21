Toronto Airport Gold Heist: $15M of 'High Value' Items Believed Stolen by Crooks

Thieves stole a container carrying gold and other valuable items from the airport's holding facility

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
Air Canada Plane on the tarmac at Toronto's Pearson International Airport
Photo: Getty Images

Canadian police are investigating the theft of "high-value" items worth an estimated $15 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

On Thursday, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told reporters that a container carrying the items arrived on a plane Monday and was then "unloaded" and taken to a holding facility at the airport, which is standard procedure, per Canada's CBC News.

Duivesteyn added that the shipment was later "removed by illegal means" from the holding facility, though he declined to say where the shipment came from, where it was going, what airline it arrived on, or who owned the container, per CNN.

"What I can say is that the container contained a high-value shipment, it did contain gold but was not exclusive to gold and contained other items of monetary value," said Duivesteyn at the press conference, per the outlet.

CNN later estimated the contents of the 5 Sq. Ft. container at about $20 million Canadian dollars or about $15 million U.S. dollars.

Tail wings of diverse planes in Pearson International Airport
Getty Images

The theft was reported shortly after it was discovered, CBC News reported, adding that police have yet to make any arrests related to the theft.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which runs Pearson International Airport, told CBS News in a statement that the thieves "accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party, outside of our primary security line."

The authority added that "this did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff."

Air Canada Rouge, stylized Air Canada rouge, is the vacation and leisure airline subsidiary of Air Canada. Air Canada Rouge is fully integrated into the Air Canada mainline and Air Canada Express networks
Getty Images

Duivesteyn, who didn't release any information on the suspects, said the incident was "very rare" and that authorities in Toronto were focused on solving the theft.

"We're three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues," Duivesteyn said, per CNN. "So we don't want to make an error and sort of focus on one particular area, we're kind of keeping a broad outlook on it, so we're looking on all angles on how this item was stolen."

