Dukes of Hazzard Star Tom Wopat Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching 2 Women: Reports

Tom Wopat has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred, according to multiple reports.

According to the Associated Press, the actor — best known for playing Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series — was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

Tom Wopat Walter McBride/Getty

Wopat, 66, was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery — both felonies — as well as the two accosting charges last August while starring in a production of 42nd Street in the town of Waltham. He was also charged with cocaine possession at the time of the arrest.

According to TMZ, prosecutors dropped the felonies Friday as part of his plea deal; the cocaine charge will also be dropped as long as he doesn’t violate his probation conditions within the next year.

A representative for Wopat did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.