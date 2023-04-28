A Paper Mill Worker Called Cops on Coworker, Then Was Found Dead in Vat. Was It Murder or Suicide?

A new documentary examines the decades of doubt and speculation surrounding Tom Monfils' 1992 death

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 11:01 AM
Documentary "Beyond Human Nature" about the 1990s Tom Monfils murder case Mike Piaskowski, one of the Monfils Six.
Mike Piaskowski. Photo: Falco Ink

For more than two years, the people of Green Bay, Wisc., debated the mysterious 1992 death of a paper mill worker who was found at the bottom of a vat with a weight tied around his neck.

But three decades and six murder convictions later, the speculation about how 35-year-old Tom Monfils' died has yet to subside.

A new documentary about the early murder investigation is set to be released next month, giving a fresh new look at what director Michael Neelsen has said is "a part of Wisconsin lore."

Beyond Human Nature will be available on most digital streaming services beginning May 2. It includes interviews with one of the men initially convicted for Monfils' murder, some of Monfils' former coworkers, his younger brother and investigators and prosecutors involved in the case. (An exclusive clip of the documentary is shown below.)

"If you're from Wisconsin, you need to know what Tom Monfils is, what the Monfil Six are, you need to know what the pulp vat is," Neelsen told local WBAY before the film's premiere earlier this month.

Weeks before his death, Monfils contacted local police to file an anonymous tip about his coworker, Keith Kutska, allegedly stealing electrical wire from the James River Paper Mill. But according to The Green Bay Press Gazette, Monfils' repeated calls back to the police asking them not to release the audio from his anonymous call were unsuccessful. Eventually, communication between Monfils and the police became confused and the audio wound up in Kutska's hands.

Documentary "Beyond Human Nature" about the 1990s Tom Monfils murder case Victims brother, Cal Monfils
Cal Monfils. Falco Ink

Kutska was suspended from work for a week. When he returned to the mill, he played audio from Monfils' call for other millworkers, some of whom became angry.

Thirty-six hours later, Monfils was mysteriously found dead at the bottom of a two-story vat with a 40-pound weight tied around his neck. His death launched a two-and-a-half-year police investigation, which ultimately led to murder charges for six of Monfils' coworkers in 1995.

However, their convictions remain controversial for some in Green Bay. Books about the case, protests, endless speculation online, and now a documentary have fanned theories surrounding Monfils' death and who is responsible.

A jury originally found his coworkers — Kutska, Michael Piaskoski, Dale Basten, Michael Johnson, Michael Hirn, and Rey Moore — to blame. But questions about how authorities landed their fingers on those six men lingered. And when Piaskowski's conviction was overturned in 2001 due to a lack of evidence, it raised even more eyebrows.

Basten, Johnson, Hirn, and Moore have all been granted parole in recent years. Meanwhile Kutska, the man at the center of the investigation, remains behind bars.

All six have maintained their innocence throughout the case, and several books, including 2014's The Monfils Conspiracy, raised further doubts about their guilt — even within Monfils' family. Monfils' younger brother Cal Monfils, who is interviewed in Beyond Human Nature, believes the mill worker died by suicide.

Despite decades of doubt, authorities still don't see anything differently.

Shortly after The Monfils Conspiracy book was published, retired investigator Randy Winkler, who helped close the case in the early 1990s and is also featured in Beyond Human Nature, told the Gazette he still believes he caught the right men. And the prosecutor in Monfils' case, the now-Brown County Judge John Zakowski, told WBAY in 2020 he still maintains the millworker was murdered, calling suggestions otherwise a "disservice" to the Green Bay community.

"It's not surprising, but it is somewhat frustrating," Zakowski said of the lingering theories surrounding Monfils' murder. "Look, that was a tragic case in so many ways — obviously to the Monfils family, to the families of the defendants and to this community — and so it is frustrating when there are these repeated denials. Not that it's unexpected, but it just kind of prevents any kind of closure."

Related Articles
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother's Fingerprints Found on Plastic Recovered with Her Son J.J.'s Remains
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: The 5 Most Disturbing Allegations Against British Nurse as Prosecutors Rest Case
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Authorities in Las Vegas say they've identified human remains found in October 2022 at shrinking Lake Mead as a North Las Vegas man who drowned in April 1974. The Clark County coroner's office said Tuesday, March 28, 2023, that Donald P. Smith was 39 when he was reported missing in the waters of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam Lake Mead Body-Identification, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022
Human Remains of Man Who Went Missing in 1998 Found in Lake Mead Amid Drop in Water Levels
Barbara and Bobby Barrick
Grieving Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Okla. Sheriff's Office at Center of Racist Recording
Joseph Moore KKK infiltrator rollout 5/8
How an FBI Informant Infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan to Prevent Prison Guards from Lynching a Black Man
MoneySign Suede Instagram
Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead at 22 After Being Stabbed in Calif. Prison Shower, Lawyer Says
All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Detective Says Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Buried in Uniquely 'Precise' Manner
Kareem Ernesto Leiva, Anthony Avalos, Maxine Barron
Anthony Avalos' Mother, Boyfriend Sentenced for Torture, Murder of Boy, 10
Montez G. Hardy II, Gthe NFL Films employee died at 27, the victim of gunfire on a Philadelphia street
NFL Films Employee Who Was 'Warm, Fun, Kind, and Creative' Is Fatally Shot, and Crime Remains Unsolved
Rod Githens, Ph.D.
College Professor Wanted to Rape 7-Year-Old Girl, Promised Chocolate Bar and Ariel Doll: Police
Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Forensic Pathologist Reveals How Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Killed, Daughter's Cause of Death Unknown
randall cooke
Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food
Aerial view of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on January 6, 2020.
3 TSA Officers Injured During 'Unprovoked and Brazen' Attack by Woman Traveler at Phoenix Airport
Devon Hoover
Respected Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead at Detroit Home
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-loving-memory-of-secret-pierce?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_term=undefined In the loving memory of Se’Cret Pierce
Conn. Girl, 12, Killed by Gunfire Near Where Her Dad Was Fatally Shot More Than 10 Years Ago