Toddler with Disabilities Died in 2015 After Bathtub Scalding, Nurse Gets Prison

A New York nurse who’d been hired to take care of a toddler with disabilities admitted she placed the child in scalding hot water in 2015, which ultimately killed the child.

Online court records obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Oluyemisi Adebayo, 58, faces four years in prison at her upcoming Sept. 24 sentencing. Upon her release, she will likely be deported to her native Nigeria.

According to authorities, Adebayo was hired by the parents of 23-month-old Naomi Mondesire. Naomi was born premature and suffered from developmental issues, the toddler’s grandmother Gardite Mondesire told NBC News.

The incident happened on April 21, 2015, in their home in Rosedale, New York.

Adebayo put Naomi in a bath that had been filled with scalding water. Days later, the child died from the burns she had sustained.

Online court records show Adebayo pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted assault on Wednesday.

The licensed nurse practitioner was apprehended as she was attempting to board a plane to Africa.

The New York Post reports that Adebayo will receive credit for the three years she has been in jail since her arrest.

Judge Richard Buchter asked Adebayo in court Wednesday, “Did you place the baby in hot water?” According to the Post, Adebayo responded, “Yes.”

Adebayo was initially charged with second-degree murder.

“The baby just melts in the bathtub, it’s tragic,” Eric Shaevitz, a lawyer for the victim’s mother, told the Post.

The victim’s mother is suing Adebayo’s former employer.

“It’s just a tragedy, an absolute tragedy

that this woman has gotten away with murder. And especially horrifying, she had a record of child abuse and the company hadn’t vetted her at all.”

Shaevitz added: “She’s a monster.”