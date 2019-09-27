2-Year-Old Toddler Walks on Roof of Home Leading to Arrest of Father and Aunt

Image zoom toddler on roof WFSB

A man and a woman have been arrested after a toddler was seen walking around on the roof of their home in Connecticut.

David Hustek, the toddler’s father, and Sarah Barker, the toddler’s aunt, were reportedly sleeping inside of the house when the 2-year-old boy wandered through an open window and into the roof of the house, 30 feet off the ground, NBC Connecticut reported Wednesday.

Someone across the street noticed the unusual sight, and filmed the tot walking back and forth on the roof as police officers arrived and rescued him.

NBC Connecticut said that police received a phone call around 8:47 a.m. from a person who saw what was going on.

The police tag-teamed the rescue, the outlet said, with Officer Christopher Kelley talking to the toddler, trying to keep him from moving around, and Sergeant Christopher Flynn and Officer Peter Lovermi III entering the house, according to NBC Connecticut.

Hustek was woken up at some point during the commotion, and was able to pull the boy off the roof through the window, WFSB reported.

“They were both sleeping. When the officers forced entry, they woke them up, and that’s what alerted them to the situation of the child being on the roof,” Lieutenant Patrick Lynch told WFSB.

After officers entered the home, they described “deplorable and unsanitary conditions.” The home has since been condemned by city building officials, both outlets reported.

When reached by PEOPLE for comment, the Ansonia Police Department directed us to a statement on Facebook, which said: “Both had been sleeping and unaware the child was on the roof of the house. The child was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons but did not appear to be injured. The home was found to be in deplorable living conditions, city building officials were contacted and the home was condemned. Hustek and Barker were both arrested.”

Hustek and Barker were both charged with risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment first degree, and both held on a $10,000 bond each to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Thursday.

NBC Connecticut reported that Hustek is expected to appear in court on October 3, and Barker is expected to appear in court on October 31.

An attorney for Hustek and Barker could not immediately be found.