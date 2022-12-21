2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide

After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update.

Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

A man believed to be her partner, 37-year-old Stanley Baptiste, allegedly took Larkin's three toddlers from the house after killing her.

But when police found Baptiste in his Lincoln Navigator, dead of a gunshot wound the following day, the triplets — a girl and two boys — were nowhere in sight. At that point, Pennsylvania State Police began publicly pleading for help in finding the missing kids.

Stanley Baptiste.

The toddlers were finally found safe the following day with a family member in Lansdale, Pa., about 35 miles from Philadelphia, to the relief of relatives and residents across the area.

Brenda Lovelace, a neighbor of Larkin's, told ABC 6 that the mom of triplets had said that Baptiste was abusive. "She was planning on leaving, but she didn't leave fast enough," Lovelace said.

"I am still in shock," the neighbor said, the outlet reported. "When I heard what happened, I just broke down and cried."

A fundraiser organized by the triplets' aunt asks well-wishers to donate for the grieving family's "difficult healing process without Maisah here Earthside," noting that Larkin's triplets will need to be moved to a relative's home outside the Philadelphia area.



Sources told FOX 29 that Baptiste was the triplets' father, though this information has not been confirmed.

Philadelphia police are still investigating Larkin's murder as a homicide with a "domestic" motive.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.